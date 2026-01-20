Experts Warn Universal Health Coverage May Fail Older Nigerians

Updated: Jan 20, 2026
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
By Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC), hailed as the “great equaliser,” may be failing people aged 60 and above, a health expert has warned.

Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, saying older adults face financial hardship and inadequate care despite the promise of UHC.

“By 2050, one in six people worldwide will be over 60, yet health systems remain ill-prepared for their needs,” Anyaike said, noting that most global health systems continue to prioritise infectious diseases, maternal health, and child care, leaving the elderly underserved.

He highlighted that out-of-pocket costs for long-term care, chronic medications, and assistive devices could impoverish older adults and their families, especially in low- and middle-income countries where pension schemes are limited.

Anyaike also cited a shortage of healthcare workers trained in geriatrics and widespread ageism, which often results in older people’s health concerns being dismissed as “just part of getting old.”

The director called for expanding UHC to include functional support services, subsidised assistive technologies, and adoption of the World Health Organisation’s Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) framework.

“Without these changes, UHC risks becoming a hollow victory; a system that covers everyone in theory but protects no one in their later years,” he said.

NAN notes that UHC is intended to ensure everyone can access necessary health services, including treatment, medications, and preventive care, without facing financial hardship, and aims to make healthcare a right, not a privilege.

For older adults, however, the expert warned that UHC often falls short, leaving them vulnerable to high care costs, neglect, and systemic inequities.

