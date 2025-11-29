Experts Urge FG to Boost Production, Curb Inflation and Improve Security

By Simon Akoje

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Some financial experts have urged the Federal Government to implement macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting production, moderating inflation, and ensuring price stability across the country.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, the experts also highlighted the critical link between security, food output, and investor confidence.

Prof. Ndubuisi Nwokoma, Head of Economics at Caleb University, Lagos, stressed the importance of a stable production environment in tackling inflation.

“Although macroeconomic indicators are improving, stability in the foreign exchange market is essential for the manufacturing sector. This will allow local industries to expand, produce substitute goods for imports, and reduce imported inflation,” Nwokoma said.

He further called on the government to invest more in mechanized agriculture and value addition to accelerate economic growth and development.

Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, urged greater investment in infrastructure as a means to support domestic production.

“The government should prioritise reliable electricity, deeper seaports, and a functioning railway system to stimulate local production, encourage self-reliance, and accelerate economic growth,” Unegbu said.

He also emphasized the need for innovative approaches to tackling security threats, which, he noted, currently undermine investment inflows and agricultural growth.

Meanwhile, Mr Chris Nemedia, former Director of Research at the Central Bank of Nigeria, advised the government to limit borrowing to reduce inflationary pressures.

“Overreliance on foreign loans increases demand for scarce foreign exchange, which fuels inflation. Government projects should be executed innovatively to minimise external borrowing,” Nemedia said.

He added that investing in interstate road networks would support the movement of agricultural produce from rural areas to urban markets, reducing post-harvest losses and further curbing food-induced inflation.

The experts’ warnings come as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 16.05 per cent in October, down from 18.02 per cent in September. Year-on-year, inflation fell to 17.82 per cent from 33.88 per cent in October 2024, signaling continued improvement in price stability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.