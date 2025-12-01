Experts Push National Assembly to Fast-Track ESHIA Bill Amid Rising Unethical Mining Risks

ABUJA, Dec 1 2025 (Naija247news) – Environmental experts have called on the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) Bill, warning that Nigeria risks severe environmental and health disasters if unethical mining practices continue unchecked.

Speaking at a roundtable in Abuja on Friday, the stakeholders stressed that the bill—currently awaiting second reading—would strengthen the rights of host communities and provide legal safeguards against the hazards of unsafe mining operations spreading across the country.

The Project Lead at Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Mr. Shehu Akowe, said the roundtable was organised to draw government attention to the rapid expansion of extractive activities nationwide. He disclosed that as of 2024, Nigeria had 7,182 mining sites across 500 communities, ranging from artisanal to small-scale operations, with a single unethical mining site capable of displacing 10 to 20 communities.

Akowe warned that ongoing mining activities in Mpape, Takushara and Mbuko communities in the FCT pose grave risks due to the proximity of extractive sites to residential areas.

“With the volume of extractive activities happening around these communities, an environmental disaster—beyond what government or stakeholders can easily manage—could occur at any time,” he said.

He explained that the ESHIA bill, when passed, would guarantee community participation, informed consent and enforceable rights in mining decisions.

“We need legislative backing that ensures communities are properly informed, actively involved, and retain the right to withdraw consent when mining activities endanger their lives,” Akowe added.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Urban-Rural Environmental Advocacy (UREA), Mr. Godspower Martins, advocated the domestication of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007), which mandates free, prior and informed consent from communities before mining projects commence.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s existing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act of 1992 was outdated and not sufficiently enforced, allowing mining projects to proceed without adequate scrutiny of environmental and human risks.

Martins urged host communities to stop viewing themselves as helpless but recognise their role as critical stakeholders in the mining value chain.

Another environmental expert, Mr. Edosa Oviawe, said mining itself is not harmful but becomes destructive when operators ignore ethical standards.

He said many licensed miners in Nigeria engage in illegal activities by operating beyond their approved boundaries, leading to long-term consequences such as loss of farmlands, water pollution, dust contamination, sexual exploitation, school dropouts, accidents from open pits, infrastructure decay and respiratory diseases.

Oviawe noted that the country’s mining laws contain ambiguities that require urgent reform to strengthen oversight and ensure sustainable, ethical mining.

The Executive Director of Ubuntu Environmental Development Foundation (UEDF), Mr. Daramfon Bassey, cautioned miners against prioritising profit over human life, warning that unethical mining contributes to cancer, infertility, and a range of health crises affecting communities in Enugu, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

“Even if you make all the profit, you still need the environment to live in,” he said, urging swift government action to protect vulnerable communities.

Residents of Ruga in Mpape, one of the hardest-hit areas in the FCT, narrated harrowing experiences. A resident, Ms. Prudence Donald, said quarry companies typically sound sirens before blasting rock with dynamite, forcing residents to evacuate their homes for safety.

“The blasts shake the entire community, and many houses now have cracked walls,” she said, adding that the community lacks a strong voice because many leaders are not formally educated and cannot challenge mining companies effectively.

Another resident, Mr. Yusuf Aliyu, recounted a disturbing incident where a flying rock fragment from a blast struck a young girl on the head. He also said many rooftops had been damaged by rock particles.

Aliyu accused the company of evading accountability, revealing that residents were told the firm was answerable only to a neighbouring community, Kaidi, which is less affected by the blasts.

Environmental groups say incidents like these underscore the urgency of passing the ESHIA bill, which they believe will close legal loopholes, limit hazardous operations and give communities constitutional protections.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.