Experts Call for Clearer Public Education on Nigeria Tax Reform Act 2025

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) Economic experts have called for sustained public enlightenment and clearer communication to help Nigerians, particularly small businesses and low-income earners, understand the benefits of the Nigeria Tax Reform Act 2025.

The call came during the 14th Anniversary Lecture of the January 9 Collective (J9C) in Ikeja on Friday, themed: “Nigeria Tax Reform Act 2025 – Early Realities, Emerging Challenges and the Road Ahead.”

Experts emphasized the need for collaboration among government, professionals, and stakeholders to ensure the reforms foster inclusive growth, transparency, and public confidence in the tax system.

Dr. Paul Alaje, Chief Economist at SPM Professionals, described the Act as “landmark legislation” but highlighted areas requiring urgent attention. He pointed to the regressive nature of indirect taxes like VAT, questioning whether the reforms truly promote progressive taxation.

Alaje stressed that success depends on effective implementation, public trust, and political stability, warning that insecurity and weak fiscal social contracts could undermine confidence and discourage business activity. He advocated phased digital implementation, stronger state tax authorities, protection of exempt and zero-rated goods, and policy reviews within three to five years.

He also called for transparency in tax revenue usage, robust taxpayer education, and a clear distinction between tax planning and tax evasion, while urging stronger coordination among federal, state, and local governments to eliminate unauthorized charges.

Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and event chairman, described the Act as “a decisive turning point” consolidating over 50 fragmented tax laws into a unified framework to modernize administration and strengthen fiscal resilience. He urged stakeholders to ignore misinformation and focus on the opportunities critical to national development.

Other speakers, including Kingsley James of J9C, Segun Ajayi Kadir of MAN, and Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, echoed calls for continuous public education, highlighting that the largely informal sector, employing about 90% of Nigerians, requires targeted inclusion.

Mrs. Elizabeth Olaghere of KPMG noted the Act raised exemption thresholds, consolidated VAT, and introduced simplified returns for the informal sector. The Royal Father of the Day, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, hailed the lecture as timely, urging fair and clear implementation of the reforms.

The event featured panel discussions, interactive sessions, and the cutting of the anniversary cake, reinforcing the need for ongoing dialogue on governance, taxation, and citizen obligations.