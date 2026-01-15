Expert wants Wike to address imminent water shortage in FCT

0
140
Updated: Jan 15, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
By Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

A water resources expert, Aliyu Abubakar, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to urgently intervene in the growing water supply challenges facing residents of Abuja to prevent a full-blown water scarcity.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

Abubakar made the call while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, warning that the situation could worsen if immediate steps are not taken to address key operational challenges confronting the FCT Water Board.

According to him, one of the major issues is the looming shutdown of water treatment plants due to a shortage of essential chemicals used in treating raw water supplied from the Gurara Dam to the Lower Usuma Dam in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council.

He disclosed that the transfer of raw water from the Gurara Dam, which previously took place on a monthly basis, has drastically reduced to just once a year.

Abubakar said there has been no transfer of raw water since October 2025, a development that has forced the Lower Usuma Dam to operate at about half of its installed capacity.

He further raised concerns over the diversion of water meant for the treatment plants by SCC Nigeria Limited, noting that the action has significantly reduced the capacity of the plants responsible for producing and distributing potable water across Abuja and surrounding areas.

The water expert also called for regular electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, revealing that the board currently relies on two diesel-powered generators to run turbines at the Lower Usuma Dam.

He explained that the generators are inadequate for effective operations, adding that one of the turbines has already broken down, leading to a reduction in potable water production to less than 40 per cent.

Abubakar appealed to the FCT minister to urgently address the issues, stressing that access to clean water is a critical component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and just as essential to development as quality road infrastructure.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR