Expert Urges Tinubu to Launch National Revenue Regeneration Corporation

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A prominent economic development expert has advised President Bola Tinubu to urgently establish a National Revenue Regeneration and Financial Corporation (NRRFC) as a strategic response to Nigeria’s deepening fiscal challenges and overdependence on crude oil revenues.

The call was made by Ja’afaru Sa’ad, chairman and founder of the Galadiman Ruwa Centre, in an open memorandum addressed to the President and further elaborated during an interview in Zaria on Thursday. Naija247News gathered that Mr Sa’ad described Nigeria’s current economic structure as fragile and unsustainable, warning that incremental reforms would no longer be sufficient to address mounting fiscal risks.

According to him, Nigeria’s reliance on oil earnings, coupled with rising debt levels and recurring emergency fiscal interventions, has exposed the country to long-term economic instability. He argued that the proposed NRRFC would function as a national commercial command structure tasked with restructuring, commercialising, and revitalising dormant or underperforming government institutions into viable revenue-generating entities.

Naija247News understands that Mr Sa’ad positioned the initiative as central to achieving Nigeria’s ambitious economic diversification target of 50 to 60 per cent by 2035. He stressed that without a deliberate shift toward a revenue-producing governance model, Nigeria risks fiscal collapse, especially as its population is projected to reach 450 million by 2050.

“With Nigeria’s population trajectory, the current governance and revenue model is unsustainable. The state must evolve into a commercially disciplined system capable of generating and retaining value,” Mr Sa’ad said.

Drawing on international examples, he cited countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea, China, and India, which have successfully converted public assets into profitable enterprises. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s SABIC as a notable case, explaining how the strategic commercialisation of natural gas assets transformed the kingdom into a global industrial powerhouse while creating massive employment opportunities.

The economic expert further proposed a five-point “5R” framework, reset, restructure, revitalise, refinance, and retain, to guide the operations of the NRRFC. He noted that the framework would position the corporation as a core economic security institution focused on revenue retention, capital preservation, and long-term national resilience.

Mr Sa’ad also emphasised the need to structurally integrate youths, women, and artificial intelligence into Nigeria’s diversification agenda, advocating equity ownership models over traditional grant-based empowerment schemes.

“Economic survival now depends on radical commercial re-engineering. Institutions must generate revenue and protect national sovereignty,” he concluded, urging decisive presidential action.