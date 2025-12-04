EXCLUSIVE: Wike’s Grip on President Tinubu Slipping — Rivers Assembly Poised for Surprise APC Defection Friday

Naija247news – Abuja / Rivers State – Political tremors are shaking Rivers State and Abuja as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, appears to be losing influence with President Bola Tinubu. Once considered a formidable political force, Wike now faces mounting pressure from both domestic and international stakeholders, as well as internal controversies that have eroded his standing in the corridors of power.

Sources close to the Presidency say Tinubu’s inner circle has grown increasingly wary of the former Rivers State governor. Since joining the federal cabinet, Wike has been embroiled in a series of high-profile controversies, raising questions about his judgment and capacity to maintain influence at the national level.

While Tinubu represents the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike remains a key figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), itself fractured by internal factional disputes. The political tension between the two parties is now playing out in both Abuja and Rivers State, exposing cracks in alliances and loyalties.

Votes of Confidence Fail to Impress

In a bid to bolster his waning relevance, Wike reportedly directed loyal members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to pass a vote of confidence in President Tinubu. The resolution commended Tinubu’s leadership, urged him to seek a second term, and highlighted federal projects in Rivers, including the East–West Road and the Bonny–Bodo Road.

“Wike is desperate to impress Tinubu,” an insider told Naija247news. “Meanwhile, the President’s political gladiators advised him to ditch the minister, who is enmeshed in various scandals.”

Despite Speaker Martin Amaewhule describing Tinubu as a “compassionate” leader whose policies have increased funds available to states, sources indicate the vote of confidence did little to sway the President. Reports suggest that Tinubu is under pressure from the United States government, as well as Christian and Muslim leaders, many of whom have voiced strong opposition to Wike’s continued influence.

Plans for APC Defection

Wike is said to be seeking to reclaim political relevance by formally defecting to the APC. Sources tell Naija247news that the plan could be executed during a Rivers State Assembly session scheduled for Friday, a move some insiders view as a last-ditch effort to curry favor with Tinubu.

Political observers, however, argue that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s strong grassroots support has shifted momentum firmly in his favor. “After the state of emergency declared in Rivers State, the people are firmly behind Governor Sim Fubara, not Wike,” a source said. “Fubara has resisted overtures to join the APC, leaving Wike increasingly isolated.”

The Rivers State Emergency and Its Fallout

On March 18, 2025, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, following political clashes between lawmakers loyal to Wike and Governor Fubara. The move temporarily removed the Governor, Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the House of Assembly, replacing them with Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) as sole administrator. Six months later, on September 18, 2025, the emergency rule was lifted, restoring the governor and the legislature to office.

Analysts say the emergency declaration, intended to stabilize the state, inadvertently boosted Fubara’s standing and eroded Wike’s political leverage.

Controversies Shadow Wike’s Tenure

Wike’s time as FCT Minister has been marked by allegations of corruption, land racketeering, and autocratic leadership. Reports indicate irregular land allocations in Abuja, with plots allegedly distributed to family members, allies, and associates rather than through transparent, lawful processes.

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank publicly urged President Tinubu to suspend Wike, citing alleged corruption and abuse of authority. FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe accused Wike of running the capital with impunity, violating constitutional procedures and disregarding legal frameworks.

Adding to scrutiny, August 2025 reports revealed that Wike secretly acquired a $2 million mansion in Winter Springs, Florida, registered under his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, and their children. Questions have since been raised about the source of funds and potential conflicts of interest.

Social media outrage also followed Wike to Dubai in October 2025, where he reportedly attended the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum accompanied by his two sons, allegedly at public expense. Photos showing his sons wearing official lanyards sparked criticism, with many accusing the minister of turning government business into a “family affair.”

Rift Over INEC Chairmanship Deepens Tensions

Wike’s influence suffered a further blow following disagreements over the appointment of the INEC National Chairman. Insider reports indicate Wike pushed for Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, securing clearances through several security agencies. However, growing skepticism within the Presidency led to Liman’s candidacy being quietly dropped in favor of Joash Amupitan.

Wike reportedly boycotted the last Council of State meeting in protest, sending the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, as his representative. While Wike later cited prior commitments as the reason for his absence, critics viewed it as an implicit protest against Tinubu’s decision.

The Political Reality

Political analysts say Wike’s ambitions are increasingly constrained. Tinubu’s decisions, combined with Fubara’s solid grassroots support, have weakened the minister’s standing. Attempts to consolidate power through votes of confidence or party defection may have limited impact if he fails to repair strained relations within the Presidency.

As Rivers State and Abuja navigate these high-stakes political moves, Wike’s future appears increasingly uncertain. Observers suggest that unless he reconciles his ambitions with the realities of party politics, public scrutiny, and the growing influence of Fubara, his tenure as FCT Minister may be remembered more for controversy than achievement.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.