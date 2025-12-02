EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Pressures Tinubu to Sack Matawalle as Conditions for Security Partnership After Badaru’s Shock Resignation

By Naija247news Investigative Desk

Date: December 2, 2025 –The resignation of Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has triggered a political storm that is rapidly widening into a diplomatic confrontation between Abuja and Washington. What initially appeared to be a routine exit “on health grounds” has now morphed into a high-stakes geopolitical chess match involving foreign intelligence agencies, Nigeria’s struggling security architecture, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s credibility in the eyes of the international community.

Multiple high-level security and diplomatic sources who spoke to Naija247news under strict anonymity confirmed that the United States government has, for months, been quietly insisting that President Tinubu overhaul the leadership of Nigeria’s defence ministry as a condition for enhanced security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and military support in the country’s worsening counterterrorism efforts. And at the centre of this demand sits one man: Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence and former governor of Zamfara State.

According to officials familiar with the classified exchanges, Washington’s concern is rooted in what it describes as “persistent questions” surrounding financial flows, compromised actors in the north-western security theatre, and the legacy of negotiated deals with armed groups during Matawalle’s tenure as governor. Those allegations—never proven in court—have remained a diplomatic sticking point, especially as Nigeria seeks deeper collaboration on drone technology, satellite imagery, special forces training, and counterinsurgency funding.

But the U.S. position hardened in the past eight weeks, two senior government sources confirmed, after an inter-agency review reportedly flagged “operational inconsistencies” in Nigeria’s Defence Ministry, warning that without a clean break in leadership, any new defence partnership risked being undermined by “internal vulnerabilities.” That phrase—internal vulnerabilities—appears to have become the coded language for the U.S. insistence that both Badaru and Matawalle be removed to allow a “fresh, credible, internationally acceptable slate” to take charge of Nigeria’s defence reform effort.

For months, President Tinubu resisted. But Badaru’s abrupt resignation, and the speed with which the presidency accepted it, suggest that the pressure from Washington—and reportedly from London as well—has reached a decisive point.

The Hidden Story Behind Badaru’s Exit

While the presidency announced that Badaru resigned “on health grounds,” insiders say the truth is more complicated and politically dangerous. According to a senior military officer who attended one of the recent security briefings at Aso Rock, Badaru’s frustration had been escalating for months as intelligence-sharing bottlenecks, procurement disputes, and internal wrangling between him and Matawalle crippled the ministry’s operational capacity. The two ministers rarely agreed on strategy. They clashed openly on matters ranging from troop deployment to contractor selection to the use of private military companies in the northwest.

By September, a quiet standoff had developed, with Badaru refusing to sign off on several memos he believed were “improperly influenced.” In October, during a classified meeting attended by officials from Nigeria’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and a visiting U.S. Defence delegation, an embarrassing contradiction emerged between what Nigerian officials claimed was happening on the battlefield and what U.S. satellite surveillance showed. That moment, one official said, was “the beginning of the end” for Badaru.

Two weeks later, the United States privately communicated that it would not advance certain elements of a proposed joint security initiative unless Nigeria restructured the top of its defence leadership.

Rather than fire his minister outright, Tinubu encouraged him to resign. And the moment Badaru submitted his letter on December 1, the presidency moved swiftly to announce it, sealing his exit without the usual farewell events.

Why the U.S. Wants Matawalle Removed

If Badaru’s resignation was the first domino, it is Matawalle’s position that appears to be the true target of international pressure. According to multiple diplomatic sources, the U.S. has raised questions about:

– His handling of security negotiations in Zamfara, especially alleged ransom payments and reconciliation deals with bandit leaders.

– The survival of specific armed groups in the northwest during his tenure, groups that U.S. officials believe have now merged with broader criminal–terrorist networks.

– Intelligence indicating links between certain political actors and illicit mining operations, which the U.S. now considers a national security threat due to the role of foreign mercenaries and international smuggling syndicates.

– Concerns about defence procurement pathways that the U.S. believes require “structural sanitisation” before strategic cooperation can proceed.

None of these allegations constitute legal findings, and Matawalle has consistently denied any wrongdoing. But in geopolitics, perception matters as much as evidence. And Washington’s perception is clear: the U.S. will not commit to advanced security collaboration with Nigeria unless the entire leadership of the defence ministry is changed.

Tinubu’s Dilemma: Loyalty vs. Legitimacy

For President Tinubu, the situation poses an excruciating political dilemma. Matawalle is one of the strongest political allies the president has in the northwest, a region that delivered crucial votes in 2023. Removing him would mean risking political backlash from northern governors and losing a strategic loyalist at a time when Tinubu is under pressure from PDP, Labour Party, and internal APC factions preparing for the 2027 election cycle.

But keeping him may jeopardize Nigeria’s ability to secure the international support the government desperately needs. Nigeria’s army is overextended, under-equipped, and overstretched across multiple fronts—northwest banditry, Boko Haram/ISWAP in the northeast, violence in Plateau, Niger Delta piracy, and separatist unrest in the southeast.

Tinubu knows that without U.S. and allied support—particularly drone technology, aerial reconnaissance, and real-time intelligence—the security situation could deteriorate further, undermining his presidency.

As one top presidency aide told Naija247news:

“The president is choosing between a friend and a nation.”

The National Security Emergency Declaration

Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national security emergency, though short on immediate details, appears to be an attempt to realign the country’s security strategy before sending names of replacements to the Senate. According to State House insiders, the declaration was timed deliberately around Badaru’s resignation to create political space for a broader defence ministry restructuring.

One insider familiar with the deliberations revealed that the president intends to merge the roles of defence minister and minister of state into a more streamlined command structure—something the U.S. and U.K. have recommended to reduce bureaucratic delays.

But the major question remains: Will he remove Matawalle?

And if he does, can he do so without destabilizing his northern political alliances?

The U.S. Position Hardens

What began as diplomatic persuasion has escalated into quiet but firm conditionality. In late November, the U.S. sent a technical team to Abuja with a classified report outlining the risks associated with continuing the current chain of command within the ministry. The report included recommendations that Nigeria appoint individuals with “clean security profiles” capable of restoring international confidence.

The U.S. also raised concerns about Nigeria’s inability to account for certain weapons lost in the north, a problem the Pentagon believes is tied to internal coordination failures.

One American diplomat reportedly told Nigerian officials:

“We are ready to help Nigeria win this fight. But we cannot work with compromised systems.”

Inside the Military’s Growing Frustration

Within the Nigerian Armed Forces, morale is complicated. Senior officers who spoke to Naija247news say the military is exhausted by political interference, procurement irregularities, and the constant delays in budget releases. Many believe the U.S. is correct in pushing for new leadership.

A retired general noted:

“We have the fighting spirit, but not the tools, not the technology, and sometimes not the political coordination. The U.S. wants to help, but they need accountability. That accountability must start at the top.”

Some military officers believe that having both Badaru and Matawalle in the ministry created confusion, as neither had military backgrounds nor clear operational roles. Others say Matawalle’s political history made foreign partners wary.

Matawalle Fights Back

Sensing the danger, Matawalle has begun reaching out to influential northern politicians, religious leaders, and retired generals to lobby for his retention. According to a leaked memo seen by Naija247news, he is preparing a formal defence of his record, arguing that:

– His negotiations with bandits were “strategic stabilisation efforts.”

– His procurement decisions were “legally compliant.”

– His relationships with northern power blocs make him “indispensable” to Tinubu’s 2027 ambitions.

He is also reportedly preparing to frame the U.S. pressure as a form of “foreign interference”—a narrative that could resonate strongly in the north.

What Happens Next?

The next 10 days will determine whether Nigeria enters a new era of defence reform—or a deeper cycle of tension with its Western allies.

Sources within the presidency say Tinubu is considering three possible moves:

Accept the U.S. demands fully, remove Matawalle, and announce a new defence team. Partially comply by appointing a new main minister but keeping Matawalle with a reduced portfolio. Defy the U.S. and maintain the current structure, risking a breakdown in planned security cooperation.

One of the key signals to watch will be the person Tinubu nominates as Badaru’s replacement. If it is someone with strong international credibility, it may indicate that Matawalle’s exit is imminent.

But if Tinubu chooses a political loyalist or someone from the northern bloc, it may be a sign that he intends to resist external pressure.

Nigeria’s Future at a Crossroads

At the centre of this crisis lies a sobering truth: Nigeria is fighting some of the most sophisticated armed networks on the continent without adequate intelligence, without modern equipment, and without unified command.

The country desperately needs global partnerships. But those partnerships demand trust.

Trust requires transparency.

Transparency requires leadership.

And leadership requires the courage to make decisions that may be politically costly but nationally necessary.

For now, the future of Nigeria’s war against insecurity—and Tinubu’s credibility as commander-in-chief—rests on a single unresolved question:

Will the president sacrifice Matawalle to secure Nigeria’s defence future?

Or will he gamble everything on loyalty?

The answer is coming. And when it does, the consequences will shape Nigeria for years to come.