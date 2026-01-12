Exclusive: Plzeň Star Rafiu Durosinmi Sparks EPL and Championship Transfer Battle

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers, with a growing list of Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old Viktoria Plzeň striker has been offered to at least eight English clubs, with Premier League sides Burnley, Brentford, Fulham, Sunderland, and West Ham United all exploring the possibility of a winter move. In the Championship, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton have also been alerted to his availability.

Sensational start fuels interest

Durosinmi has enjoyed a blistering start to the season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, including two strikes in the UEFA Europa League, performances that have drawn glowing reports from scouts across England.

Those assessments have intensified behind-the-scenes discussions, with several clubs now weighing whether to formalise their interest before the winter window closes.

Will a January move happen?

Despite the growing attention, Viktoria Plzeň remain cautious. The Czech champions are not actively seeking to sell their star striker as they pursue domestic silverware and aim for a deep run in Europe’s secondary competition, where Durosinmi is viewed as central to their ambitions.

However, time may be working against the club. Durosinmi—who joined Plzeň from Karviná in July 2023 on a three-year deal—enters the final year of his contract this summer, raising the risk of losing him on a free transfer if no agreement is reached.

Plzeň are understood to be holding out for a fee of around £6 million, a significant increase on the €850,000 they paid to secure his services.

Agent speaks

Durosinmi’s intermediary, Lee Marsh, confirmed that transfer activity is possible in the coming weeks, but stressed that any move must align with the player’s long-term development.

“It’s all about getting the best project that matches his ambition,” Marsh told SportsBoom.com.

“It’s not easy, but he can go from Czech football to the UK and be such an amazing player.”

In addition to the top-flight interest, Hull City and Derby County have also been linked with the Lagos-born striker.

Style of play

Standing tall but deceptively mobile, Durosinmi is described by close observers as a gangling yet powerful forward with sharp predatory instincts in the box. He thrives in one-on-one situations, attacks space aggressively, and combines physical presence with unorthodox finishing—traits scouts believe are well-suited to the pace and intensity of English football.

Plzeň head coach Martin Hyský has repeatedly acknowledged the striker’s importance, with Durosinmi’s influence increasingly evident in the attacking structure of the six-time Czech First League champions.

As January approaches, the question is no longer whether interest exists—but which club, if any, will move decisively to secure one of Europe’s most promising Nigerian forwards.

Credit

This story is based on exclusive reporting by SportsBoom.

