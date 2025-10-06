EXCLUSIVE: PENGASSAN dissolves branch leadership over failure to shut down gas supply to Dangote refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has officially dissolved the executive leadership of its branches at the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd (NGIC) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML).

The move comes amid ongoing internal tensions within the union, following what was termed an “incomplete execution” of directives during its recent industrial action.

On September 28, PENGASSAN launched a nationwide strike, instructing its members to scale down gas production and cut supply — particularly targeting Dangote Refinery. However, according to a detailed internal report obtained by TheCable, the NGIC/NGML branches were unable to fully comply with this directive.

Despite efforts, only partial shutdowns were achieved, with the branches reportedly closing a few valves but failing to completely cut gas supply to the refinery. This shortfall prompted the union’s national leadership to dissolve the branch executives over alleged non-compliance and possible sabotage.

Executives Accused of Sabotage, Collusion

The NGIC/NGML congress members have strongly rejected the dissolution, appealing to PENGASSAN’s national body to reconsider its decision and drop allegations of collusion with company management. They also denied claims of accepting monetary gifts to undermine the strike.

“These are serious accusations that question the integrity of our comrades,” the congress stated, urging the national body to provide evidence and ensure fair hearing before passing judgment.

The congress added that an unsuccessful industrial action should not be met with punishment but rather with correction and strategic reassessment.

“We Did Our Best Amid Challenges” — NGIC/NGML Members

The affected members explained that although they attempted to shut down the gas supply completely, technical and external challenges hindered full execution.

“At no point did the branch executives claim a total shutdown. They only reported partial valve closures and expected a pressure drop that would affect Dangote’s operations, which unfortunately did not happen as anticipated,” the report reads.

They attributed part of the failure to continued gas injection by producers into the ELPS (Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System), and overwhelming military presence which outnumbered the union’s field personnel.

According to them, their actions, including facility shutdowns and other steps termed “unprecedented” by NGIC/NGML management, proved their commitment to the union’s cause.

“No History of Customer Shutdowns During Strikes”

The congress pointed out that, historically, NGIC/NGML had never shut down customer operations during strike actions. They also highlighted the risks members faced during the action, warning that continued allegations of sabotage without evidence could demoralize loyal members who stood in solidarity during the strike.

They insisted that the executives made genuine efforts and that the accusations of collusion or bribery were baseless and unsubstantiated.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.