Exclusive: Middlesbrough Make Move for AS Trenčín Sensation Sani Suleiman

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – Championship side Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign highly rated Nigerian teenager Sani Suleiman, joining a growing list of European clubs tracking the AS Trenčín forward ahead of the January transfer window, SportsBoom understands.

The 19-year-old attacker, who plies his trade with Slovakian top-flight side AS Trenčín, has attracted widespread attention this season following a string of impressive performances that have marked him out as one of the club’s standout young talents.

Premier League and European interest

Suleiman has already been monitored by several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford previously linked with the Nigerian youngster.

Interest extends beyond England, with enquiries also coming from Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, all of whom are believed to be closely following his development.

Middlesbrough make contact

According to sources, Middlesbrough are the latest club to make a concrete move. Representatives of the Teesside club reportedly contacted AS Trenčín last Thursday as they explore the feasibility of a potential January transfer.

While Trenčín had initially planned to offer Suleiman an improved contract, the club is now understood to be open to a sale when the transfer window opens, with discussions ongoing behind the scenes. His potential destination remains undisclosed as negotiations continue.

Rapid rise in Europe

Suleiman joined AS Trenčín from Akwa United just over a year ago and has since enjoyed a rapid rise, quickly establishing himself as one of the Slovak club’s most exciting prospects.

He first came to international prominence at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where—despite Nigeria’s round-of-16 exit to Argentina—he was widely regarded as one of the tournament’s most consistent performers.

That exposure, combined with his strong club form, has now placed the Lagos-born forward firmly on the radar of several major European clubs as the January window approaches.

