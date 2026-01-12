Exclusive: Ipswich Target Man United Starlet Shea Lacey in Bold Loan Approach

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – Ipswich Town are preparing a bold loan approach for Manchester United teenager Shea Lacey, hoping to convince the Premier League giants that a temporary move to Portman Road would best serve the player’s long-term development, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

The move comes in the wake of Lacey’s dismissal during Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, where the highly rated attacking midfielder picked up two second-half yellow cards in a costly lapse of judgment.

Ipswich weighing ambitious move

Despite that setback, the 18-year-old has impressed United’s coaching staff with his energetic, fearless performances since breaking into the senior squad. However, his red card has underlined his relative inexperience at the elite level.

While neither interim head coach Darren Fletcher nor his expected successor Michael Carrick are fully convinced about sending Lacey out on loan, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is understood to be considering an ambitious bid for one of the most exciting young players to emerge at the 13-time Premier League champions in recent years.

Player preference and McKenna factor

Lacey is believed to prefer staying at Old Trafford, having made three senior appearances since graduating from United’s academy. However, the opportunity to work under McKenna—a former Manchester United youth-team coach—could prove persuasive.

That possibility becomes more realistic if Carrick, expected to take over caretaker duties shortly, opts for more experienced options in a bid to stabilise a turbulent campaign for United.

The club has already endured a difficult season, parting ways with Rúben Amorim following internal disagreements involving minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox, and exiting both domestic cup competitions after the Brighton defeat.

Ipswich eyeing quick Premier League return

Ipswich, meanwhile, are gathering momentum after a mixed start to life back in the Championship following relegation. McKenna’s side have won four of their last five matches and are positioning themselves for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Ipswich boss is keen to strengthen his squad in January, having previously explored a move for Patrick Bamford before SportsBoom—who first broke news of Bamford’s switch—exclusively revealed the striker had instead signed a contract extension with Sheffield United.

Rising profile

Lacey made his senior debut for Manchester United against Aston Villa last month and has represented England at under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-20 levels, further underlining his rapid rise.

As the January window approaches, Ipswich’s interest raises a key question: whether United will prioritise Lacey’s development through regular football—or keep one of their brightest academy graduates close during a season already short on positives.

