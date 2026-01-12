Exclusive: Failed Southampton Striker Paul Onuachu Reveals Why the Style Never Suited Him

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has reflected on his difficult spell at St Mary’s Stadium, admitting that a tactical mismatch and limited opportunities prevented him from succeeding in the Premier League before reviving his career in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

The Nigeria international joined Southampton from Belgian side Genk in January 2023 for £18 million plus add-ons, arriving with an impressive scoring pedigree built during prolific spells in Belgium and Denmark. However, his time in England failed to meet expectations, with scarce game time and a playing style that did not complement his strengths contributing to a disappointing stint that ended with a move to the Turkish Super Lig last summer.

“A lesson, not the wrong project”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SportsBoom.com, Onuachu insisted he harbours no regrets about the move to England, describing it instead as a valuable learning experience.

“I wouldn’t say it was the wrong project, but rather a lesson, because it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League,” he said.

“I made the decision to go, fully aware that the January transfer window is always difficult, but I went regardless and learned from the experience.”

Onuachu arrived at Southampton after scoring 85 goals in 134 appearances for Genk, having previously netted 71 times in 181 matches for Danish club FC Midtjylland.

“The style did not suit my game”

Despite his pedigree, the 31-year-old struggled to replicate that form in England and acknowledged that Southampton’s approach worked against his natural attributes.

“The style of play was actually different. At Southampton, the style did not suit my game, and that was obviously a problem,” he said.

“A lot of things were also going on behind the scenes at that time.”

In contrast, Onuachu says his move back to Turkey has provided the right environment to flourish.

“In Turkey, the style suits me better, and the coach has given me the confidence to play and perform, which is very important for me,” he added.

Since returning to the Super Lig, Onuachu has rediscovered his scoring touch with Trabzonspor, netting 11 goals in the 2025–26 season and going head-to-head with fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen in the race for the league’s top scorer award.

Views on Turkish officiating

The striker also weighed in briefly on ongoing debates surrounding refereeing standards in Turkish football.

“Honestly, the officiating in Turkey could be better—that’s all I’ll say,” he concluded.

