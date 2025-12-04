EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson Says He Feels “Perfectly Safe” in Nigeria Amid Rising Violence

Naija247news – Owerri, Imo State – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that he felt “perfectly safe” during his visit to Nigeria, brushing aside global warnings over the country’s security situation. Johnson delivered the keynote address at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri, affirming confidence in Nigeria’s stability despite reports of rising abductions, banditry, and communal attacks.

“When I decided to come to Owerri, I read some things, and there were people saying, ‘There may be some security problems in Nigeria.’ And I said, ‘Well, I am going to go anyway,’” Johnson told the summit audience, as reported by The PUNCH.

He turned to attendees and asked, “Let me ask you: do you feel safe here today in this conference? Yes, we all feel safe. And I feel perfectly safe.” Johnson praised Governor Hope Uzodimma for his efforts to maintain security and drive development in Imo State.

Security Concerns vs International Confidence

Johnson’s remarks come amid a troubling backdrop. Last month, over 300 students and teachers were kidnapped in Niger State, with other mass abductions reported across northern Nigeria. U.S. President Donald Trump has also criticized the Nigerian government for failing to protect vulnerable groups, particularly Christian communities.

Despite these challenges, Johnson emphasized that his experience in Imo State demonstrated that perceptions of insecurity are not always reflective of reality.

“I feel perfectly safe. Nigeria has incredible potential, and what is happening here today shows a state determined to secure its future,” he stated.

Economic Development and Visionary Leadership

During his address, Johnson commended Governor Uzodimma’s plan to deliver 24-hour electricity to Imo State, describing it as both visionary and achievable with emerging technologies.

“Your focus on electricity is completely right. The future is AI. For clean, sustainable electricity — and because of AI — it’s going to be colossal,” he said.

He congratulated the governor on efforts to secure sustainable power, noting the broader implications for Nigeria’s economic growth.

Celebrating Nigeria-UK Ties

Johnson used the summit to highlight historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He praised the mutual exchange of talent and economic assets, emphasizing Nigeria’s role in the UK’s professional and creative sectors.

“I am very proud of what we export to Nigeria — pharmaceuticals, bankers, services of all kinds. And you send us so much in return — oil and gas, Nollywood movies, brilliant doctors, nurses, technicians, and tech geniuses from Nigeria. We are very, very grateful,” he said.

In a lighter moment, Johnson joked, “We send you former United Kingdom prime ministers, and you send us future United Kingdom prime ministers in the form of Kemi Badenoch.”

Summit Attendance Highlights Confidence

The summit drew a high-profile lineup, including Vice President Kashim Shettima representing President Bola Tinubu, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Finance Minister Wale Edun, and several state governors. Governor Uzodimma, the host, said Johnson’s visit reflects growing international confidence in Imo State’s economic direction.

Balancing Perception with Reality

Johnson’s statements offer a stark contrast to Nigeria’s ongoing challenges with mass kidnappings, rural attacks, and communal violence. Yet his remarks suggest that, at least in Imo State, the government is taking steps to ensure safety and development, presenting a narrative of resilience and opportunity.

“Nigeria has incredible potential, and what is happening here today shows a state determined to secure its future,” Johnson reiterated, emphasizing optimism despite global security concerns.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.