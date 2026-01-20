Exclusive: AFCON Golden Boot Winner Brahim Díaz Targeted by Brentford and Crystal Palace

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Morocco forward Brahim Díaz has emerged as a January transfer target for Premier League sides Brentford and Crystal Palace following his impressive goalscoring exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

The AFCON Golden Boot winner endured a dramatic moment in Sunday’s final, missing an audacious Panenka-style penalty in the 114th minute of an extraordinary contest that Senegal won 1–0 after extra time.

A visibly distraught Díaz was subsequently withdrawn by Morocco head coach Walid Regragui, his miss proving a costly turning point in the final.

However, sources indicate that the disappointment has not dampened interest in the Real Madrid winger, with both Brentford and Crystal Palace impressed by his overall displays throughout the tournament.

Brentford are actively seeking to reinforce their attacking options following the high-profile departures of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are facing internal turbulence after manager Oliver Glasner publicly criticised the club’s board for “abandoning” the squad, following the marquee exits of Eberechi Eze to league leaders Arsenal and centre-back Mark Guehi to title challengers Manchester City.

WELCOME BUSINESS

Both clubs are understood to be keen to conclude early business before the transfer window closes on February 2.

Díaz joined Manchester City as a 16-year-old for just £200,000 in September 2016, before completing a £15.5 million move to Real Madrid in June 2019.

The 26-year-old has since made 89 appearances for the Spanish giants, although he spent three seasons on loan at AC Milan between 2020 and 2023, gaining valuable Serie A experience.

Despite being tipped for a bright future, the 22-cap Morocco international has yet to fully establish himself as a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid.

However, his return of five goals in five matches at AFCON has reignited interest from several clubs, with Brentford and Crystal Palace among those to have expressed early interest in exploring the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

Both clubs are believed to have funds available and hope that Díaz—who remains under contract at Real Madrid until 2027—could be tempted by a new challenge in England.

