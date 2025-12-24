Ex-Senator Says PDP Lost Its Way, Warns of ‘Self-Destruction’

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Gershom Bassey, has attributed the lingering crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to what he described as a clear departure from the ideals laid down by the party’s founding fathers. The ex-senator, who represented Cross River South in the 9th National Assembly, made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Calabar.

Naija247News gathered that Mr. Bassey blamed the party’s electoral misfortune in Cross River State during the 2023 governorship polls on the disregard for the long-standing power rotation principles, which, according to him, once guaranteed cohesion and public trust.

Reflecting on the events, he explained that the PDP leadership ignored the overwhelming demand for power to shift to the Southern part of the state, insisting that the refusal to heed public sentiment amounted to political miscalculation. “Naija247News understands that the people were clear, they wanted rotation, and it was the turn of the South,” he said, lamenting that the decision triggered what he termed a “virtual collapse” of the party structure.

According to Naija247News, Mr. Bassey further stated that the PDP’s strength historically rested on its willingness to listen to the electorate. However, he argued that arrogance crept in ahead of the 2023 elections, alienating the very supporters who had sustained the party for decades.

The former senator also alleged that the party slipped into what he called a “cycle of self-destruction” after the elections, driven largely by internal interference from Abuja and aided by local collaborators. Naija247News gathered that he described this development as responsible for reducing the PDP to a mere shadow of its once-dominant force in Cross River politics.

Despite the turmoil, Mr. Bassey maintained optimism about the PDP’s future, insisting that the party could still reclaim its footing if it returned to its founding values of equity, justice and inclusiveness. “There is a future for PDP,” he assured.

Speaking on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former lawmaker cautioned against early political judgement. Naija247News reports that he likened the current political climate to “halftime,” stressing that it remains too early to predict the final outcome of the APC’s stewardship.

Naija247News understands that his remarks have further stirred debate over power rotation, internal democracy and the future of party politics in Cross River State and beyond.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.