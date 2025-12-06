Ex‑PDP Spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan Dumps Party 

Kola Ologbondiyan, until recently the national publicity spokesperson of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally resigned his membership, a move that adds fresh momentum to the wave of exits unsettling the once‑stable opposition party.

Naija247News gathered that Ologbondiyan submitted a resignation letter addressed to his ward chairman in Okekoko Ward 9, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. In the letter, he expressed gratitude to the party for “the opportunities provided for me to serve… Nigeria,” but said that after careful reflection, he had decided that he could no longer continue under the PDP banner for “personal reasons,” and therefore wished to formally withdraw his membership with immediate effect.

Naija247News understands that Ologbondiyan did not attach any public explanation beyond the brief note to the ward chairman, offering no detailed critique of the PDP’s leadership or direction. That omission has sparked speculation among political analysts that his resignation may signal deeper discontent within the party, possibly linked to internal leadership disputes and dwindling confidence among senior members.

The development comes at a time when the PDP is already grappling with a series of high-profile departures. Observers say the exits risk weakening the party’s cohesion and influence ahead of the 2027 general elections. Some insiders believe Ologbondiyan may soon formally align with another party or political coalition, though he has not publicly confirmed his next political step.

For many within political circles, Ologbondiyan’s exit carries symbolic weight: as a former voice of the PDP during some of its most media‑intensive campaigns, his defection could erode public trust in the party’s internal stability. It may also embolden other disillusioned members, from rank-and-file supporters to higher-ranking officials, to follow suit.

Naija247News reports that reactions have started to trickle in. While some PDP loyalists describe the resignation as a personal decision that will not shake the party’s foundation, critics argue it reflects broader malaise within the opposition. With defections already affecting key states and influential members, this latest development raises pressing questions about the PDP’s prospects, unity, and relevance in the evolving political landscape of Nigeria.

Naija247News understands that all eyes are now on whether more politically exposed individuals will exit the PDP, and whether the party can quickly shore up internal solidarity or risk sliding further into fragmentation.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.