Ex-Military Officers Seek Gov Mbah’s Support, Integration Into Enugu State Activities

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Retired military officers in Enugu State have appealed to Governor Peter Mbah for government support to ease their welfare challenges and enable their full integration into the affairs of the state.

The appeal was made on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion of Ex-Military Officers in Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Igwesi, during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Launch held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Naija247news gathered that Igwesi said sustained government support would significantly improve the welfare and wellbeing of retired servicemen, as well as families of fallen heroes across the state.

Addressing the governor, he called for interventions to address what he described as the pressing needs of military veterans, including the provision of operational vehicles and their formal integration into state programmes and activities.

According to Naija247news, Igwesi also appealed for the approval of monthly subventions for military veterans in Enugu State, noting that similar arrangements exist in some other states of the federation to help veterans meet their organisational objectives.

He further requested scholarships for indigent children and orphans of fallen and living heroes, empowerment programmes for widows of deceased servicemen and the allocation of pilgrimage slots to military veterans to enhance their sense of belonging and fulfilment.

Igwesi also urged the state government to intervene in ensuring that pledges made by individuals and government officials during remembrance activities are redeemed.

Naija247news understands that the ex-military chairman equally called on the governor to incorporate younger retired military officers into the state’s security architecture, stressing that veterans possess discipline, experience and capacity to contribute meaningfully to peace, security and development.

He described Armed Forces Remembrance Day as an annual occasion dedicated to honouring fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation, while also reaffirming society’s responsibility to support the dependants they left behind.

According to him, the event also recognises living veterans, including those wounded in wars, the aged, sick and bedridden, many of whom require increased social recognition, care and assistance.

“It is also a period to rekindle the spirit of our gallant men and women who are still in active service,” Igwesi said.

He recalled that the Nigerian Armed Forces have participated in numerous military operations within and outside the country, during which many personnel lost their lives in service to the nation.

In a goodwill message, Governor Mbah commended the retired military officers for their sacrifices in defending Nigeria, noting that their service continues to strengthen democracy and governance.

“Your selfless sacrifice secures our democracy, strengthens our ability to serve and govern, and protects our integrity as a people,” the governor said.

Naija247news reports that Mbah, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai, urged the veterans to develop a structured engagement framework that would guide collaboration with the state government for greater impact.

He said a sustainable and organised relationship would enhance cooperation and help address the challenges faced by ex-servicemen more effectively.

Earlier while launching the remembrance emblem, the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, advised the legion to provide account details and follow up with individuals and organisations that made pledges.

He noted that consistent reminders would help ensure that pledges are redeemed, adding that some donors may forget without follow-up.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.