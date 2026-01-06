Ex-Lawmaker Says Mass Defection from PDP Driven by ‘Failure’ of Opposition Party

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former House of Representatives member, Dachung Bagos, has said the ongoing wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the result of what he described as the PDP’s failure to provide credible leadership and direction. Bagos made the remark on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s “The Morning Brief”, shortly after formally announcing his exit from the PDP.

Naija247News gathered that Bagos, who represented the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State between 2019 and November 2023, defected to the APC on January 4, 2026. He joined other key political stakeholders aligned with Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who himself resigned from the PDP in December before pitching his tent with the APC.

According to Bagos, the defections are not driven by personal ambition, but by a desire to align with a political platform that “gives the people a voice” and appears ready to address pressing governance challenges. “We are not jumping parties because of sycophancy,” he said. “We are jumping party because the PDP has failed at this particular moment, and it is irredeemable.”

Naija247News understands that several PDP members across the country have recently defected to either the APC or the African Democratic Congress (ADC), fuelling speculation of deepening cracks within the opposition party. Bagos insisted the move was about principle and governance outcomes, not opportunism.

He further stated that governance must transcend party lines, stressing that his decision was guided by the APC’s agenda, which he believes aligns with the aspirations of the people of Plateau State. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for re-emphasising reforms such as state police and local government autonomy, which he said are crucial to strengthening grassroots governance.

Bagos added that one of the goals of the political realignment is to improve participation and create opportunities for ordinary citizens. “We want the son of nobody to be a local government chairman,” he said, noting that renewed engagement could encourage young Nigerians to re-enter the political space.

Naija247News gathered that the latest defection wave reflects intensifying political repositioning ahead of future electoral contests, as politicians seek platforms they believe best represent their ideological and constituency interests.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.