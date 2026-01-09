Ex-Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Held by U.S. ICE Over Immigration Status

Credibility Score: 85/100

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – Former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been detained in the United States by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over issues relating to his immigration status, according to multiple international and Ghanaian media reports citing his legal representatives.

U.S. authorities confirmed that Ofori-Atta is currently being held at an ICE detention facility while his immigration case is reviewed. His lawyers said the detention is administrative, not criminal, and is connected to questions surrounding the validity and conditions of his stay in the United States, where he has been since early 2025 for medical treatment.

Bloomberg, Africanews, The Africa Report, and Ghana’s Graphic Online all reported that the former finance minister was taken into custody earlier this week following routine immigration enforcement procedures. Legal sources familiar with the matter indicated that Ofori-Atta has a pending application to adjust his immigration status, a process that can involve temporary detention under U.S. immigration law.

There is no verified evidence supporting viral social-media claims that Ofori-Atta was arrested in a dramatic street operation or while patronising a fast-food outlet. None of the established reports mention such circumstances, and ICE has not released operational details beyond confirming his detention.

Ofori-Atta’s detention comes amid lingering legal and political controversy in Ghana, where he has faced corruption-related investigations linked to his tenure as finance minister. Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared him wanted after he failed to appear for questioning, citing health reasons and overseas medical care.

While the U.S. immigration case is separate from Ghana’s domestic investigations, analysts say the episode has reignited public debate across West Africa over elite accountability, governance failures, and the widening gap between political leadership and citizens enduring economic hardship.

Ofori-Atta served as Ghana’s finance minister from 2017 to 2024 and was widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential economic policymakers, playing a central role in Ghana’s debt restructuring negotiations with the IMF and international creditors.

