Ex-Deputy Gov Okeke Hails Soludo’s Infrastructure Drive in Anambra

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for what he described as a strategic and purposeful drive in infrastructural development across the state.

Naija247news reports that Okeke gave the commendation on Sunday during a guided tour of ongoing and completed high-impact projects in Awka, led by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Chinedu Nwoye.

Naija247News reports that projects inspected during the tour included the Country Club, Solution Fun City and the Lighthouse, all of which form part of the Soludo administration’s urban renewal and social infrastructure agenda.

According to Naija247news, Okeke described the projects as clear evidence of focused governance, noting that the facilities signal a deliberate shift toward world-class social and recreational infrastructure in Anambra State.

He explained that developments such as the Solution Fun City and the Country Club go beyond leisure, serving as platforms for social cohesion, economic stimulation and youth engagement.

“These projects provide modern amenities and constructive recreational outlets for young people, while also boosting Anambra’s attractiveness as a destination for investment and tourism,” Okeke said.

Naija247news understands that the former deputy governor also praised the integration of infrastructure across both urban and rural corridors, describing it as seamless and impactful.

“After going round, I saw a seamless integration of infrastructure across urban and rural corridors. I commend the Soludo administration for its commitment to the Prosperous Homeland vision,” he added.

Okeke further noted that the scale of investment in road networks, public utilities and recreational hubs demonstrates the governor’s resolve to lay a solid foundation for a modern and economically vibrant Anambra State.

“The massive investment in road networks, public utilities and recreational hubs shows that the administration is building a strong base for sustainable development,” he said.

Governor Soludo’s infrastructure agenda has continued to draw attention from stakeholders within and outside the state, with several projects aimed at improving quality of life, boosting tourism and positioning Anambra as a competitive investment destination in the South-East and beyond.