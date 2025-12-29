“Ex-AGF Malami to Face Court Over Multi-Billion Naira Money Laundering Scandal”

Abuja, December 30, 2025 – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday over allegations of money laundering and unlawful acquisition of assets.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the planned arraignment in a telephone interview, stating, “Yes, Malami will be arraigned tomorrow before Justice Emeka Nwite.”

Malami, who served for eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to take his plea on a 16-count charge filed by the anti-graft agency. His son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and another individual are also listed as co-defendants.

According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly conspired at different times to conceal, retain, and disguise proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to billions of naira. The offences reportedly involved the use of companies and bank accounts to launder funds, retention of large cash sums as collateral for loans, and acquisition of high-value properties in Abuja, Kano, and other locations.

“The alleged acts were committed while Malami served as Attorney-General of the Federation, contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,” the EFCC said.

Malami and the co-defendants are expected to enter their pleas during the arraignment on Tuesday, marking the next chapter in one of Nigeria’s high-profile anti-corruption cases.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.