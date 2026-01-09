Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – A whistleblower has accused former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alongside senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Justice and a private businessman, of allegedly diverting $1.034 billion belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria through a cloned bank account linked to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The allegation is contained in a petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by lawyers to the whistleblower, John Kpurhe, and obtained by SaharaReporters. The petition names Alhaja Ladidi B. Muhammed, a senior official in the Asset Recovery Unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice; Barrister Buni, identified as a confidential secretary; and Alhassan Dantata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crescent House Limited, as alleged co-conspirators.

According to documents attached to the petition, the funds were allegedly warehoused in a cloned account bearing number 0013680344, said to have been presented as an NPA account domiciled with Unity Bank Plc, located at 26/28 Marina, Lagos, and were allegedly used to defraud the Federal Government.

How the Alleged Scheme Was Reported

The petition states that Kpurhe claimed to have uncovered the suspicious account and subsequently approached Malami directly while he was serving as Attorney General to disclose what he described as sensitive intelligence regarding the account and its contents.

According to Kpurhe’s lawyers, FritzAbbey Solicitors & Advocates, Malami allegedly expressed satisfaction with the information and directed the Asset Recovery Unit of the Ministry of Justice, headed by Alhaja Ladidi B. Muhammed, to initiate recovery of the funds.

Following the directive, Kpurhe submitted a formal information letter dated June 11, 2018, detailing the alleged illicit funds. The letter was reportedly delivered to Alhaja Ladidi for official action.

An agreement dated June 22, 2018, was subsequently executed, with Kpurhe represented by his lawyer, Barrister Mamma, while Malami signed on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Justice, according to the petition.

Court Appearances and Condemnation Proceedings

The petition further alleges that officials involved in the recovery process sponsored multiple trips to the Federal High Court, Apapa, Lagos, in pursuit of a condemnation certificate over the cloned account.

Those said to have travelled for the proceedings included Barrister Buni, a confidential secretary to Alhaja Ladidi, as well as Kpurhe himself, who was at the time part of the recovery process.

However, the petition claims the recovery effort later took a controversial turn.

Lawyer Removed, Process Allegedly Halted

On July 27, 2018, Alhaja Ladidi allegedly issued a letter terminating the participation of Kpurhe’s lawyer, Barrister Mamma, from the recovery process, citing an alleged court dispute over the account.

In the December 29, 2025 petition to the EFCC, Kpurhe’s lawyers alleged that the explanation was a pretext.

“Our client informed us that when he asked Alhaja Ladidi why such letter was written, she told him that it was used as a tactic to remove his lawyer from the recovery process,” the petition stated.

According to the petition, Alhaja Ladidi allegedly complained that Barrister Mamma was “frequenting her office” and insisted that “there was no problem about the account.”

Fresh Letters and Alleged Reset of Records

Kpurhe further alleged that on the same July 27, 2018, he was instructed to submit a fresh information letter, effectively discontinuing the earlier June 11, 2018 disclosure. He said he complied immediately.

The petition states that both the original and replacement letters are available and will be tendered during investigation and prosecution.

It also disclosed that Kpurhe’s uncle, Ambassador Gilbert Nwokenye (JP, DSS retired), submitted a separate information letter on the same date, July 27, 2018, which was allegedly acknowledged by Alhaja Ladidi via an official ministry stamp.

Allegation of Full Conversion

FritzAbbey Solicitors accused Malami and the other named individuals of allegedly converting the entire $1.034 billion for personal use.

“We write with respect to the way and manner the former Attorney General of the Federation, Malami Abubakar (SAN), and his cohorts fraudulently diverted the sum of One Billion, Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars ($1,034,515,050) contained in a cloned account,” the petition read.

Those named include Malami Abubakar (SAN), Alhaja Ladidi B. Muhammed, Barrister Buni, and Alhassan Dantata of Crescent House Limited.

Security Fears and Call for Protection

Beyond the financial allegations, the petition raised security concerns, claiming that Kpurhe’s life—and that of staff of Legal Hub Nigeria—is at risk due to the case.

“Because of this case, the life of our client and even staff of Legal Hub Nigeria is at stake,” the petition said, urging the EFCC to provide protection during the investigation.

The lawyers said Kpurhe is willing to appear before the commission to testify.

EFCC Confirms Receipt

SaharaReporters obtained an official EFCC receipt confirming that the petition was received on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 2:49 p.m.

The petition was assigned number EFCC/PET/HOR/0072/2026, titled “Petition with Respect to Financial Fraud Against the Federal Government of Nigeria Committed by Messrs Malami Abubakar (SAN) and Ladidi B. Muhammed.”

Malami’s Ongoing Trial

Malami is currently facing a separate criminal trial and has been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre. He is standing trial alongside his son, Abdulaziz Malami (SAN), and one of his wives, Bashir Asabe, over a 16-count charge filed by the EFCC, alleging laundering of ₦8.7 billion.

On January 7, 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦500 million each, with two sureties owning property in Asokoro, Maitama, or Gwarinpa.

The court barred Malami from travelling without permission and ordered the surrender of travel documents by all defendants.

Earlier, the same court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Malami across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states, holding that the assets were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.