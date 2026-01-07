Europe Pledges ‘Reassurance Force’ to Ukraine Amid Push for Peace with Russia

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Paris, France – Key European allies have pledged to deploy a “reassurance force” to Ukraine, marking a major step toward ending Russia’s nearly four-year invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a declaration of intent on Tuesday, agreeing to a multinational deployment to support Ukraine’s defence and reconstruction, contingent on a ceasefire with Russia.

The announcement followed a summit in Paris attended by over two dozen countries, dubbed the “coalition of the willing”, which has been exploring ways to deter any future Russian aggression if Moscow halts hostilities.

There was no immediate response from Russia, with President Vladimir Putin maintaining that NATO troops will not be allowed on Ukrainian soil

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy welcomed the commitments, stressing that the agreements are more than words. “It has been defined how those forces will be managed and at what levels command will be exercised,” he said.

Macron said “several thousand” French soldiers could be sent to Ukraine, emphasising that they will not engage in combat but serve as a peacekeeping reassurance force.

Starmer added that the UK would work with allies on ceasefire monitoring, long-term defence support, and establishing military hubs across Ukraine to store and protect weapons.

Economic Recovery Tied to Security

US envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted progress on critical issues, including security guarantees and a prosperity planfor Ukraine. “Durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to lasting peace in Ukraine,” he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that compromises will be necessary. “We will not achieve textbook diplomatic solutions. Economic strength is indispensable to ensure Ukraine can block future Russian aggression,” he said.

The Road Ahead

While European leaders signal growing momentum for peace, Moscow remains tight-lipped on its negotiating position, insisting no ceasefire will occur without a comprehensive settlement.

The coalition’s plans reflect a historic shift in European support for Ukraine, blending military reassurance with long-term reconstruction to prevent renewed Russian attacks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.