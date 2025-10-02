EU election mission seeks constitutional, judicial reforms ahead of 2027

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has renewed its call for comprehensive judicial and constitutional reforms in Nigeria, ahead of the country’s 2027 general elections.

The appeal was made by Barry Andrews, Chief Observer of the EU EOM, during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Thursday. The visit was part of a post-election follow-up to assess the implementation of recommendations made after Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

Andrews noted that while progress has been made in some areas, there is still a pressing need for deeper institutional reforms, particularly those involving the judiciary and constitutional framework.

“We have noted significant improvements in several areas, though some challenges remain, particularly those requiring judicial and constitutional reforms which take more time,” he stated. “However, our recommendations are made in line with international standards, which Nigeria and many other countries have committed to. Election observation is part of a global effort to strengthen and support democracy, not only in Africa but also worldwide, including in Europe.”

The EU delegation commended INEC for its cooperation and continued commitment to electoral integrity. Andrews emphasised that the mission’s goal is not only to observe but also to support democratic processes through practical and globally benchmarked recommendations.

Receiving the delegation, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu highlighted the commission’s responsiveness to the EU EOM’s previous reports. He revealed that of the 23 recommendations outlined in the 2023 EU report, eight were directed at INEC, with only one classified as a priority item.

“The commission has carefully considered all the recommendations specifically addressed to us. We have already implemented those requiring administrative action and are working with other stakeholders on cross-cutting recommendations,” Yakubu said.

He further explained that 15 of the recommendations—amounting to 65.2%—fall outside INEC’s purview and would require action from various arms of government, political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and professional bodies.

According to Yakubu, INEC has developed a comprehensive response to each recommendation and has carried out an internal review of the 2023 electoral process. That review produced 142 reform proposals, many of which align with those from the EU and other international observer missions.

This visit marks the third time the EU has undertaken a post-election follow-up mission in Nigeria, with similar efforts carried out in 2017 and 2022.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.