Ethnic Tensions: Ereyitomi calls for calm among Itsekiri, Urhobo in Warri

Naija247news reports that heightened ethnic tensions between Itsekiri and Urhobo youths in Warri, Delta State, have prompted an urgent call for calm from the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi.

Naija247news gathered that the lawmaker’s appeal follows a recent clash between youths from both ethnic groups around the Iyara axis of Warri, which has sparked concerns over escalating hostilities and the potential disruption of peace in the region.

According to Naija247news, Ereyitomi, who addressed the matter publicly yesterday, emphasized the importance of continuous peaceful coexistence among all ethnic nationalities in Warri. He noted that sustained unrest in the area would not only jeopardize lives and property but would also deter investors and stall the economic growth of the historic oil-rich city.

Naija247news understands that Ereyitomi assured constituents that both the federal and state governments are actively working to identify and address the root causes of the unrest. He urged residents, especially the youth, to exercise patience, tolerance, and restraint while awaiting lasting solutions from relevant authorities.

“The peace we enjoy is the foundation of development. Without unity, there can be no progress,” the lawmaker stated. He stressed that all grievances could be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect, and cautioned strongly against violence or physical confrontation.

Naija247news reports that Ereyitomi further appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and other key stakeholders in Warri to intensify efforts in mediating between the ethnic groups. He urged them to educate the youth on the importance of peaceful living and discourage the promotion of divisive rhetoric.

Naija247news gathered that Warri, a multi-ethnic city with a history of complex inter-ethnic relations, has enjoyed relative calm in recent years. However, occasional disputes among youths of different ethnic backgrounds still pose challenges to long-term peacebuilding.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring lasting peace in his constituency, urging all parties involved to work together towards harmony. “We must choose peace over conflict,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.