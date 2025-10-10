Menu
”‘Essence’ Is Unstoppable — Rolling Stone Ranks Wizkid and Tems Among 21st Century’s Greatest Songs”

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

LAGOS – Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Tems have made history again, as their 2020 hit “Essence” was ranked No. 22 on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century so far. The track, from Wizkid’s acclaimed album Made in Lagos, is a seductive fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-pop, and R&B, featuring Tems’ unforgettable vocals on the chorus, “You don’t need no other body.”

Rolling Stone praised the song as “bewitching, shimmering, and impossibly soulful,” highlighting its tropical bass and the interplay of sharp and cool tones that make it “wonderfully direct and decidedly urgent.” The magazine also lauded Tems’ modal and electric voice, describing it as brimming with untapped desire, while Wizkid’s smooth delivery “invites listeners to the dance floor.”

The recognition cements “Essence” as a milestone in global music. It was the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and its Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards helped launch Tems’ international career.

In 2023, the track became the first African song to win the iHeartRadio Titanium Award, honoring songs that surpass one billion spins on iHeartRadio stations in the U.S. It also won Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards, after a remix featuring Justin Bieber, making it the first African song to achieve the honor, and took home Song of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards, cementing its influence on Nigeria’s music scene.

“Essence” also broke another historic barrier, becoming the first Nigerian song to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, a testament to the global rise of Afrobeats.

Other Nigerian artists earned spots on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” at No. 95, Rema’s “Woman” at No. 228, further underlining the growing international footprint of Nigerian music.

 

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

