Eric Chelle Retained as Nigeria Coach After AFCON 2025 Third-Place Finish

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Eric Chelle will remain head coach of the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, acknowledged that while the team fell short of the federation’s target of reaching the final and winning the trophy, notable progress was made under Chelle’s leadership. Nigeria lost to host nation Morocco in the semi-final but secured the bronze medal by defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

Reflecting on the team’s campaign, Gusau said:

“The team is close to running on autopilot and will definitely achieve a lot of success under the present technical crew. The NFF is proud of the team’s performance and will continue to do its best to encourage, support, and motivate the team as we go forward.”

Gusau commended Chelle for his work over the past year, describing him as a hard-working coach who has shown enormous capacity. “As the head of a hard-working technical crew, Mr. Chelle has done exceedingly well within the one year he has been with us. We will continue to work with him,” Gusau added.

The NFF emphasized its commitment to supporting Chelle and the technical crew as Nigeria aims to build on the positive momentum from the AFCON 2025 campaign.