FootBall

Eric Chelle Names 23-Man Super Eagles Squad for Crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Benin

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, October 3, 2025 — Head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has released a 23-man squad ahead of Nigeria’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

The Malian-born tactician has handed a first senior call-up to Akor Adams, the in-form Sevilla striker who has been making waves in La Liga this season. Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the list, while Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun all return after missing out in recent selections.

Goalkeeping Department

Stanley Nwabali retains his place as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye providing depth between the sticks.

Defensive Unit

The defense sees the inclusion of Felix Agu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Benjamin Fredrick, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, and Calvin Bassey — a mix of experience and youthful energy.

Midfield Reinforcements

In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alhassan Yusuf bring balance, creativity, and steel as Chelle looks to strengthen ball control and transition play.

Firepower in Attack

The attacking department is packed with options: Victor Osimhen, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Cyriel Dessers, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Ola Olusegun, and debutant Akor Adams.

With Osimhen, Lookman, and Chukwueze leading the frontline, Nigeria’s firepower remains formidable ahead of the qualifiers.

Full 23-Man Squad List

Goalkeepers

  • Stanley Nwabali
  • Amas Obasogie
  • Adebayo Adeleye

Defenders

  • Felix Agu
  • Bruno Onyemaechi
  • Bright Osayi-Samuel
  • Semi Ajayi
  • William Troost-Ekong (Captain)
  • Calvin Bassey
  • Benjamin Fredrick

Midfielders

  • Alex Iwobi
  • Wilfred Ndidi
  • Frank Onyeka
  • Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards

  • Simon Moses
  • Ademola Lookman
  • Tolu Arokodare
  • Victor Osimhen
  • Terem Moffi
  • Cyriel Dessers
  • Samuel Chukwueze
  • Akor Adams
  • Ola Olusegun

Why This Squad Matters

The double-header against Lesotho and Benin is critical for Nigeria’s qualification campaign. After a shaky start in the group, Chelle will rely on his strongest mix of European-based stars and domestic talent to steady the Super Eagles’ path to the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

