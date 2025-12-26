Enugu Signs ₦2026 Budget as Gov. Mbah Targets ₦870bn IGR, Says State Can Run Without FAAC

Enugu, Dec. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a decisive move to consolidate Enugu State’s recent economic gains, Governor Peter Mbah has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing it as the “Budget of Renewed Momentum.” The governor said the ambitious budget reflects his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable development across all sectors.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Executive Chamber, Government House, Enugu, where Mbah commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for its swift and diligent consideration of the budget. He assured that implementation of the Appropriation Law would begin immediately.

Ambitious Revenue Targets

Governor Mbah emphasised that the 2026 budget was built on the pillars of inclusivity, strong institutions, and traceable expenditure, promising value for every kobo spent. He set an ambitious Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of ₦870 billion for the next fiscal year, insisting that it is achievable with discipline, innovation, and hard work.

The governor highlighted the state’s dramatic revenue turnaround over the past three years, noting that Enugu’s IGR grew from below ₦30 billion in 2023 to over ₦180 billion in 2024, and is expected to close 2025 at ₦400 billion – more than 83 per cent of the projected domestic revenue.

“We are confident that not only will we achieve over ₦800 billion next year, we may even surpass it,” Mbah said. “With the unlocking of Enugu’s economic potentials, we can govern effectively without relying on our FAAC allocation. These funds could instead be saved for future generations.”

Daily Discipline, Year-Round Work

The governor underscored the effort required to hit the IGR target, breaking it down to over ₦2.5 billion per day. He stressed that the administration could not afford to waste any time and urged appointees to suspend holiday celebrations this season to ensure the state’s financial goals are met.

“We feel the weight of expectations on our shoulders and are committed to securing the future of our children. Every kobo counts, and every day matters,” he said.

Legislature Praises Participatory Budgeting

Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Uchenna Ugwu, praised Governor Mbah’s collaborative approach, noting that involving the legislature from the budget’s inception made its passage seamless and people-centered.

Ugwu said residents should anticipate “earthshaking projects” in 2026, including road construction, completion of the 135.5-kilometre rail project, acquisition of 14 more aircraft, new transport terminals, Smart Secondary Schools, and the completion of 260 farm estates.

Strategic Focus on Growth and Development

Analysts say the 2026 budget reflects a strategic balance between revenue generation and sectoral investment. By prioritising agriculture, infrastructure, and human capital, Enugu State is positioning itself for long-term self-sufficiency and sustainable growth.

As Enugu prepares to implement its ambitious plan, residents and investors alike are watching closely, hopeful that the “Budget of Renewed Momentum” will translate into tangible improvements in public services, job creation, and overall economic resilience.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.