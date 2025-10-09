Enugu Residents Cry Out Over ₦8 Million Infrastructure Levy, Say Policy Could Lead to Mass Homelessness

Meta Outrage is growing among residents of Olympic Layout in Enugu State as a new infrastructure levy imposed by the state government has sparked widespread concern, particularly among vulnerable homeowners including retirees and widows.

Naija247news gathered that affected property owners were recently issued notifications mandating payment of an infrastructure development fee ranging from ₦5 million to ₦8 million per plot. Many residents say the levy is not only abrupt and exorbitant but also exceeds the current market value of their properties.

Naija247news understands that the levy is part of the state government’s broader urban development strategy aimed at regularizing previously unapproved or unplanned residential layouts across Enugu. However, residents of Olympic Layout argue that the approach is both harsh and lacking in compassion.

According to Naija247news, several residents who acquired their properties decades ago, many of whom are pensioners or widows, now fear they may lose their homes if they are unable to pay the new charges. Some described the policy as an “economic eviction” disguised as urban reform.

“I retired from service five years ago and built this house with my gratuity. Now they want me to pay ₦8 million for a plot I bought for less than ₦2 million? It’s not just unfair, it’s wicked,” a 68-year-old former civil servant told Naija247news.

Naija247news reports that residents have also expressed dissatisfaction with what they describe as years of neglect by the government, citing lack of drainage systems, poor road networks, and absence of basic amenities in the area. Many say it is unjust to now demand such a high fee without prior infrastructure investment in the community.

Community leaders in Olympic Layout are calling for a review of the policy and seeking a phased or subsidized approach that considers the financial capacity of existing residents. Legal action and mass protests are reportedly being considered if the government refuses to engage in dialogue.

Naija247news understands that the issue is fast becoming a flashpoint in local politics, with opposition figures criticizing the administration for what they call anti-people policies that punish the poor while favoring the wealthy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.