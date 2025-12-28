Enugu police recover firearm after suspect flees public event

ENUGU, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Enugu State Police Command has recovered a cut-to-size single-barrelled firearm abandoned by a fleeing suspect at a public gathering in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the weapon was discovered on Friday, December 26, during routine security surveillance by officers at Jimoh Rauf Badamosi Mini Stadium, Ibagwa-Aka.

According to Ndukwe, the suspect was observed carrying a black polythene bag in a suspicious manner. On noticing the police, he abandoned the bag and fled before he could be apprehended. Police recovered the bag, which contained the firearm.

Efforts are ongoing to identify, arrest, and determine the intentions of the suspect.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mamman Giwa, urged residents to remain law-abiding and security-conscious, advising them to promptly report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station.

(NAN)

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.