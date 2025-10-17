Enugu Labour Party Collapses as Chairman Afam Ogbene, Entire Ward Executives Defect to APC, Align with Governor Peter Mbah

Barely 48 hours after the political tsunami that swept the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Enugu into the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu East Local Government Area, Afam Joseph Ogbene, has resigned from the party along with the entire ward executive and defected to the APC.

The massive defection took place at Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike Civic Centre, where Ogbene addressed APC leaders and a large crowd of supporters who also followed him into the ruling party.

Speaking during the event, Ogbene said his decision was inspired by the foresight and purposeful leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, who officially moved from the PDP to the APC earlier in the week.

“Today, I address you, the good people of Enugu East Local Government Area, out of the fullness of my heart. It is with hope, expectations, and excitement that I announce my decision to resign my position as Chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu East and to also withdraw my membership of the party,” Ogbene declared.

He admitted the decision was not an easy one, given the time, resources, and sacrifices invested in building the Labour Party in Enugu East. However, he lamented that internal crises and betrayal from within had rendered those efforts futile.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and supporters, I decided to formally resign and join the APC. When I heard of the imminent defection of our amiable and hardworking Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, from the PDP to the APC, I became convinced that this was the right time to align with him in his mission to rebuild and transform Enugu State,” he explained.

According to Ogbene, his defection — along with that of the entire ward executive — was a collective decision driven by confidence in Governor Mbah’s leadership and the governor’s “uncommon and unprecedented developmental strides.”

“We are committed to supporting His Excellency, Dr. Mbah, out of our own free will. We recognise his performance since assuming office and believe in his capacity to deliver even more. Hence, we are not considering any alternative in 2027,” he added.

Receiving Ogbene and his team on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, commended their courage, describing the event as the total collapse of the Labour Party in Enugu East.

“You are a leader per excellence,” Ogbodo said. “What is happening here today is historic — the first total collapse of the Labour Party in any local government area of the state. The mammoth crowd here today shows your influence and credibility.”

He urged other political leaders in the South-East to align with the national political mainstream, stressing that meaningful development and opportunities come from working within the national power structure.

“It is time for Ndigbo to join the mainstream of national politics where power and opportunities are shared. We can no longer afford to play fragmented politics. Power in Nigeria is shared at the centre, and we must be where it is shared,” Ogbodo noted.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Pastor Beloved-Dan Anike, welcomed Ogbene and his supporters into the APC, describing the defection as a monumental event that marks the beginning of a new political era in the area.

“The collapse of the Labour Party in Enugu East Local Government is not only historic but a source of joy for the APC family. It shows that our governor’s leadership is uniting all political forces for the good of Enugu State,” Anike said.

With this development, political analysts believe Enugu East has joined the list of LGAs experiencing the rapid political realignment sweeping across the state — a movement largely fueled by Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to the APC and his developmental agenda for Enugu.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.