Enugu Governor Peter Mbah Dumps PDP for APC, Cites Alignment with Tinubu’s Vision

By Naija247news Staff Reporter, Enugu | October 15, 2025

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking one of the most significant political realignments in Nigeria’s South-East since 2015.

Mbah announced his defection on Tuesday at a press conference held in Enugu, the state capital, where he declared that his decision was driven by a “visionary partnership” aimed at fostering transformative development in both Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

Flanked by his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside state and federal lawmakers, local government chairmen, and political appointees, Mbah described his move as a “collective decision” involving more than 80% of the state’s political leadership.

“Today, after a long period of reflection, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC,” the governor said. “We share a vision that transformation must be disruptive. I have found in His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a partner in purpose, a man with the courage to look beyond today and make the tough choices that secure lasting prosperity for tomorrow.”

According to Mbah, the defection reflects a strategic shift towards stronger political collaboration with the federal government to advance the development agenda of Enugu State. He noted that the APC’s national outlook offers greater opportunities for synergy, investment, and inclusion, particularly for the South-East region.

“This is no whimsical decision,” Mbah said. “It is a collective move by the political family in Enugu State—members of the National Assembly, the State Assembly, the State Executive Council, all the local government chairmen, councilors, political appointees, and over 80% of party executives. The voice of Enugu people and indeed that of the South-East people would now be heard in Abuja.”

While expressing gratitude to the PDP for providing the platform that brought him to office, Mbah lamented that the South-East’s long-standing loyalty to the party had often gone unrewarded.

“To the Peoples Democratic Party which provided us the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude,” he said. “However, despite our loyalty, our voices were too often disregarded.”

Mbah said his decision was made “in good faith” and rooted in his belief that Enugu’s future depends on aligning with the national power structure to attract resources, projects, and reforms that would unlock the state’s economic potential.

The APC has since welcomed Mbah’s defection, describing it as a “bold and progressive step” that would fast-track development in Enugu and strengthen the ruling party’s influence in the South-East.

Political observers say Mbah’s move could reshape the political dynamics of the region, where the PDP has historically maintained dominance since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.