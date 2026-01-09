Enugu Fans Optimistic Super Eagles Will Overcome Algeria in AFCON 2025 Quarterfinal

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Enugu, Nigeria – Football enthusiasts in Enugu are expressing confidence that the Super Eagles will defeat Algeriain Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarterfinal in Marrakesh, Morocco, aiming to avenge their 2019 semi-final exit to the Desert Foxes.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), fans highlighted Nigeria’s strong form so far in the tournament. Dan Onwuegbuna, Director of Information at Enugu State’s Ministry of Sports, said the team is in high spiritsfollowing four consecutive wins.

“The team is highly motivated, having won four out of four. In this kind of mood, I don’t see them losing to Algeria. It is time to avenge our ouster in the 2019 semi-final,” he said.

Onwuegbuna also urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to ensure all bonuses and allowances owed to the players are settled, so the squad can remain fully focused.

Gideon Iwueke, Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Enugu, echoed the sentiment:

“Technically, the team is in good shape and rearing to go. The controversy over unpaid bonuses is disturbing, but I am confident the Eagles will come out victorious.”

Former footballer Bright Ogbodo revealed a personal optimism, saying:

“I had a dream that the Super Eagles will win the AFCON; therefore, I am confident they will defeat Algeria and reach the final.”

Another fan, Ngozi Amanze, shared her confidence through betting:

“I wasn’t playing BetNaija before, but after the Eagles defeated Mozambique, I decided to place a bet because I am sure the Eagles will win and I will also win some cash.”

With fan morale running high, the Super Eagles’ supporters in Enugu are eagerly awaiting a performance that could restore national pride and momentum ahead of the semi-finals.