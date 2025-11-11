By Constance Athekame

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across the country installed 70,888 new meters for electricity consumers in August 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to close Nigeria’s metering gap and improve transparency in billing.

This was revealed in the Commission’s Metering Factsheet for July and August 2025, released on its official website on Monday in Abuja.

According to NERC, the number of newly metered customers declined slightly from 76,783 in July to 70,888 in August, reflecting continued but moderated progress in the rollout phase across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Nigeria’s Metering Rate Improves to 55.01%

The report showed that the total number of active electricity customers in Nigeria rose from 11.89 million in July to 11.96 million in August 2025.

Of this figure, 6.58 million customers have now been metered — raising the national metering rate to 55.01 percent, up from 54.71 percent in July.

The factsheet also identified the top-performing DisCos in the country as:

Ikeja Electric – 84.83% metering rate

Eko Electricity Distribution Company – 84.25%

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company – 73.92%

NERC said the results reflect “gradual progress in closing the metering gap and enhancing transparency and billing accuracy for electricity consumers nationwide.”

₦28 Billion Approved to Accelerate Metering Expansion

The Commission further noted that it had approved ₦28 billion for DisCos under Tranche B of the Meter Asset Financing (MAF) Scheme, aimed at procuring and installing meters for unmetered customers within the higher service categories.

According to NERC, the funding is intended to meter all outstanding Band A customers and fast-track the metering of Band B customers, thereby reducing estimated billing and enhancing consumer trust in the power market.

“This intervention is critical to achieving service-based tariff integrity and ensuring that customers are billed accurately for electricity consumed,” the Commission stated.

Bridging the Metering Gap

Despite progress, analysts estimate that Nigeria’s metering gap still exceeds 5 million customers, underscoring the need for continued capital investment, local manufacturing of smart meters, and regulatory oversight to sustain rollout momentum.

The NERC said it remains committed to enforcing metering compliance across DisCos to ensure fairness, operational efficiency, and consumer protection within the NESI.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.