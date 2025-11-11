Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the commencement of full operations at Nigeria’s first indigenous Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate plant, describing it as a landmark development in the country’s chemical and fertilizer production sector.

The facility, operated by the Chinese-owned SuperTech Chemical Industry Limited, is located at the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Omotosho, Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Strategic Alignment with Industrial Policy

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed the milestone during a site inspection on Sunday, accompanied by top officials of NNPC Limited and other industry stakeholders.

“This project aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which positions natural gas as a key driver of industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable job creation,” Ekpo said.

The Minister highlighted that the plant represents a significant stride in Nigeria’s gas-based industrialization strategy, aimed at maximizing domestic energy resources for economic diversification.

Production Capacity and Economic Significance

The SuperTech facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons of methanol and 160,000 metric tons of ammonium bicarbonate, marking a historic leap for the country’s local chemical and fertilizer industry.

Experts say the plant’s operations are expected to:

Reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported chemicals and fertilizers

Create jobs across the value chain

Stimulate local industrial clusters leveraging natural gas feedstock

Support agriculture through locally produced fertilizers

President Tinubu described the launch as a “milestone in Nigeria’s industrialization journey”, emphasizing the importance of such energy-based industrial projects in creating sustainable growth and strengthening the nation’s manufacturing base.

