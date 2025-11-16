“NUPRC Launches 2025 Licensing Round to Boost Nigeria’s Crude Output by 1 Million BPD”

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the commencement of its 2025 Licensing Round, set to begin on Dec. 1, 2025, in a move aimed at expanding upstream oil production and attracting new investments to the sector.

The announcement was made by NUPRC Chief Executive (CCE), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, during the commission’s Project One Million Barrels Per Day (1MMBOPD) Additional Production Investment Forum in London on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, Komolafe said the initiative is in full compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and follows the approval of President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“We are announcing that we are ready, following the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources in line with the PIA, to commence the 2025 licensing round beginning Dec. 1, 2025,” Komolafe said.

The London forum brought together CEOs of oil companies, bank representatives, and potential investors, highlighting the commission’s efforts to address funding challenges that have historically hindered upstream sector growth. Komolafe stressed the importance of connecting all stakeholders to ensure the country reaches its target of an additional one million barrels per day.

“One of the factors that affected business is that activities were happening in silos, but the NUPRC now realises the need to bring everyone together. We want you all to network. Bank of America is here, as well as representatives of other banks,” he said.

Komolafe also highlighted the progress achieved under President Tinubu’s administration, noting that Nigeria’s crude production now averages 1.71 million barrels per day (mbpd), with a peak daily output of 1.83 mbpd. He disclosed that 46 Field Development Plans (FDPs) had been approved from January 2025 to date, signaling immediate investment commitments and potential production growth.

“The drive to reach and sustain one million barrels per day in incremental capacity and beyond will require Floating Production, Storage and Offloading units for cluster developments. It will require Floating Storage and Offloading vessels for crude evacuation and storage; and a variety of Modular Offshore Production Units and Early Production Facilities to enable early production and accelerated monetisation. All these need investments and the prospects are here in Nigeria,” Komolafe added.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Mr. Alhassan Doguwa, assured investors that the committee would not push any legislation that undermines upstream investments. He reaffirmed that the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, would remain intact, safeguarding investor confidence.

Senator Eteng Williams, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Nigeria’s legislature will continue to pass business-friendly laws and encouraged investors to view the sector as a secure and profitable opportunity.

The 2025 Licensing Round is expected to attract both domestic and international investors, further strengthening Nigeria’s position as a leading oil and gas producer in Africa while advancing the country’s goal of achieving an additional one million barrels per day in production capacity.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.