ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that the proposed 15% ad-valorem import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel is no longer under consideration, urging Nigerians to disregard speculation and avoid panic buying.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the regulator said Nigeria currently has robust domestic supply of petroleum products — including AGO, PMS, and LPG — sourced from both local refineries and imports, ensuring regular replenishment of stocks at depots and filling stations nationwide.

“There is a robust domestic supply of petroleum products sourced from both local refineries and importation to ensure timely replenishment of stocks at storage depots and retail stations during this period,” the agency stated.

The NMDPRA assured the public that product availability remains within acceptable thresholds, particularly during the peak demand season, and emphasized that there is no cause for panic buying or hoarding.

The regulator added that it is closely monitoring the supply situation and will take “appropriate regulatory measures” to prevent disruptions in the supply and distribution chain across the country.

It also commended stakeholders across the midstream and downstream value chain for their continued cooperation in maintaining smooth operations and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring energy security for Nigerians.

The clarification comes after earlier reports indicating the possible introduction of a 15% ad-valorem tax on imported PMS and diesel sparked reactions from business groups, civil society organizations, and industry players, many of whom urged the Federal Government to reconsider the policy due to concerns about inflation, supply disruption, and cost implications.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.