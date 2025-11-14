Menu
Oil & Gas

NMDPRA Clarifies 15% Fuel Import Duty ‘No Longer in View,’ Assures Nigerians of Adequate Product Supply

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

ABUJA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that the proposed 15% ad-valorem import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel is no longer under consideration, urging Nigerians to disregard speculation and avoid panic buying.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the regulator said Nigeria currently has robust domestic supply of petroleum products — including AGO, PMS, and LPG — sourced from both local refineries and imports, ensuring regular replenishment of stocks at depots and filling stations nationwide.

“There is a robust domestic supply of petroleum products sourced from both local refineries and importation to ensure timely replenishment of stocks at storage depots and retail stations during this period,” the agency stated.

The NMDPRA assured the public that product availability remains within acceptable thresholds, particularly during the peak demand season, and emphasized that there is no cause for panic buying or hoarding.

The regulator added that it is closely monitoring the supply situation and will take “appropriate regulatory measures” to prevent disruptions in the supply and distribution chain across the country.

It also commended stakeholders across the midstream and downstream value chain for their continued cooperation in maintaining smooth operations and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring energy security for Nigerians.

The clarification comes after earlier reports indicating the possible introduction of a 15% ad-valorem tax on imported PMS and diesel sparked reactions from business groups, civil society organizations, and industry players, many of whom urged the Federal Government to reconsider the policy due to concerns about inflation, supply disruption, and cost implications.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigeria's Composite PMI Climbs to 55.4 in October, Signals Stronger Broad-Based Expansion Across Key Sectors
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

