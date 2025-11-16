Menu
Oil & Gas

NMDPRA cancels 15% fuel import duty, assures adequate petrol and diesel supply

Date:

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has confirmed that the previously proposed 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel is no longer planned.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on NMDPRA’s X handle on Thursday by George Ene-Ita, Director of the Public Affairs Department.

President Bola Tinubu had initially approved the introduction of the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel, aimed at strengthening local refining capacity and ensuring a stable, affordable fuel supply across Nigeria. The policy was slated for implementation one month after approval.

However, Ene-Ita clarified that the implementation of the levy “is no longer in view” and assured Nigerians of an adequate supply of petroleum products during this peak demand period.

“The public is hereby assured of NMDPRA’s commitment to guarantee energy security,” Ene-Ita said, adding that the authority will continue to monitor the supply situation closely and take regulatory measures to prevent disruptions in supply and distribution nationwide.

He also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, acknowledging their role in ensuring smooth and uninterrupted fuel distribution.

The proposed import duty had been met with criticism from energy experts, civil society groups, and industry stakeholders, who warned that the levy could significantly increase fuel prices and worsen Nigeria’s economic situation.

With the cancellation of the 15 per cent import duty, Nigerians can expect continued stable fuel supply and price moderation, while the government focuses on supporting local refining capacity and promoting energy security across the country.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

