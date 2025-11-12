The Nigerian government targets undeveloped and gas-rich fields under the Petroleum Industry Act to attract new investment and add 1 million barrels per day in fresh crude output.

Abuja, Nigeria — The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced plans to launch the 2025 oil licensing round on December 1, focusing on undeveloped and gas-rich fields to revitalize production, attract new investors, and unlock stranded hydrocarbon reserves.

NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe confirmed that the annual licensing initiative—introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021—aims to optimize the nation’s oil and gas potential by auctioning discovered but undeveloped fields and idle assets across the Niger Delta and frontier basins.

“This year’s licensing round will prioritize natural gas development and investment transparency,” Komolafe stated, adding that the regulator is finalizing the number and size of blocks to be offered.

Building on the 2024 Licensing Success

The upcoming exercise builds on the momentum of Nigeria’s 2024 licensing round, the first to be conducted under the PIA framework. That round culminated in the award of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) to several indigenous operators for both onshore and offshore acreages.

According to NUPRC, the 2024 process was transparent, competitive, and technology-driven, featuring digital bidding platforms, real-time result announcements, and oversight by key government stakeholders—a sharp contrast to the opaque practices of previous decades.

By leveraging that success, the 2025 round will not only open new exploration frontiers but also support President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s goal of adding 1 million barrels per day in new production through private-sector participation and gas monetization.

Upstream Activity Strengthening

Nigeria’s upstream sector continues to show recovery after years of underinvestment and pipeline vandalism. The national rig count—a key indicator of exploration activity—has surged from eight rigs in 2021 to 69 as of October 2025, reflecting renewed confidence among operators and foreign investors.

Energy analysts note that improved fiscal terms under the PIA, coupled with the global demand for natural gas as a transition fuel, are attracting both local and international players back to Nigeria’s upstream industry.

“The consistent licensing framework and PIA-backed reforms are signaling that Nigeria is open for business again,” said an analyst at Lagos-based EnergyHub Africa.

The 2025 oil licensing round is expected to formally open for electronic bids on December 1, with block details and eligibility criteria to be published by NUPRC in the coming weeks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.