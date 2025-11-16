Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

MEMAN Warns Proposed 15% Fuel Import Tariff Could Push Prices Above N1,000 per Litre

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Yusuf Yunus | Lagos, Nov. 7, 2025 (NAN)

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has cautioned that the proposed 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel could spike pump prices beyond N1,000 per litre, putting additional pressure on consumers, transporters, and small businesses already grappling with inflation.

Mr Clement Isong, MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, delivered the warning during a joint webinar with S&P Global Commodity Insights on Friday in Lagos, which examined the policy’s implications on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

Isong explained that petrol prices in Lagos could approach N1,000 per litre, while inland cities could see rates above N1,020. Diesel, he said, may climb to between N1,164 and N1,194 per litre, depending on marketing margins—costs that will inevitably affect logistics and food prices.

He described the policy as potentially regressive, stressing that low-income earners and small business operators would bear the brunt.

“Government should publish open-market price computations and end-user prices regularly so that Nigerians can see what drives pump costs,” Isong said.

While the tariff is designed to help local refiners compete globally, Isong warned that importers are likely to pass additional costs to consumers, potentially destabilising the market. He also highlighted the risk of market concentration, where smaller importers could be squeezed out, leaving only a few dominant players.

Isong proposed alternatives to protect consumers, including:

  • Phased or conditional tariffs linked to verified increases in domestic refining capacity.

  • Tariff caps, such as a fixed N50 per litre or $20 per metric tonne, to limit the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

  • Stronger regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to ensure fair competition and nationwide product availability.

  • Enhanced anti-smuggling measures and tighter customs checks to protect local investments.

  • Proactive exchange rate management to make domestic production more attractive.

During the webinar, S&P Global analysts Dumdisi Awanen and Tanya Stepanova highlighted lessons from other African countries. Case studies from Ghana, Zambia, Morocco, and South Africa showed that excessive protectionist policies can distort markets, while transparent regulation and open-access systems promote competition and price stability.

For instance, in Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) sets maximum and minimum pump prices to protect consumers while allowing fair margins for marketers. In Zambia, the TAZAMA pipeline system introduced in 2025 has helped lower diesel prices by fostering competition among transporters.

The analysts emphasised that balancing refinery protection with market competition will be crucial for Nigeria’s energy market. While Dangote Refinery’s ex-refinery prices are currently lower than import parity prices, transparency and regulation remain key to preventing market dominance and ensuring liberalisation benefits all stakeholders.

“Striking the right balance between supporting local refiners and maintaining competition is critical for sustainable energy development,” the S&P Global team concluded.

MEMAN’s warning underscores the urgent need for policy transparency, fair regulation, and safeguards for consumers, as Nigeria’s domestic refining sector expands under projects like the Dangote Refinery.

(NAN) www.nannews.ng

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Invests Heavily in Gas and Petroleum Infrastructure, Tamrose Limited Highlights Indigenous Success
Next article
“NUPRC Launches 2025 Licensing Round to Boost Nigeria’s Crude Output by 1 Million BPD”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NFVCB to Honour 22 Nollywood Icons Turning 50 and 60 at 2025 Digital Content Conference

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joan Odafe Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The...

WKD: autistic star Tobechi Achionye takes kindness campaign to school for special needs

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Multi-talented...

‘Groovy December’ Fiesta to Kick Off in Abuja on Dec. 15

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Priscilla Osaje Abuja, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – Preparations...

Nollywood Movie ‘Safari’ Wins Top Honours at 22nd Abuja International Film Festival

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Nollywood...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NFVCB to Honour 22 Nollywood Icons Turning 50 and 60 at 2025 Digital Content Conference

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Joan Odafe Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The...

WKD: autistic star Tobechi Achionye takes kindness campaign to school for special needs

Top Stories 0
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Multi-talented...

‘Groovy December’ Fiesta to Kick Off in Abuja on Dec. 15

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Priscilla Osaje Abuja, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – Preparations...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC