MEMAN Warns Proposed 15% Fuel Import Tariff Could Push Prices Above N1,000 per Litre

By Yusuf Yunus | Lagos, Nov. 7, 2025 (NAN)

The Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has cautioned that the proposed 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel could spike pump prices beyond N1,000 per litre, putting additional pressure on consumers, transporters, and small businesses already grappling with inflation.

Mr Clement Isong, MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, delivered the warning during a joint webinar with S&P Global Commodity Insights on Friday in Lagos, which examined the policy’s implications on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

Isong explained that petrol prices in Lagos could approach N1,000 per litre, while inland cities could see rates above N1,020. Diesel, he said, may climb to between N1,164 and N1,194 per litre, depending on marketing margins—costs that will inevitably affect logistics and food prices.

He described the policy as potentially regressive, stressing that low-income earners and small business operators would bear the brunt.

“Government should publish open-market price computations and end-user prices regularly so that Nigerians can see what drives pump costs,” Isong said.

While the tariff is designed to help local refiners compete globally, Isong warned that importers are likely to pass additional costs to consumers, potentially destabilising the market. He also highlighted the risk of market concentration, where smaller importers could be squeezed out, leaving only a few dominant players.

Isong proposed alternatives to protect consumers, including:

Phased or conditional tariffs linked to verified increases in domestic refining capacity.

Tariff caps , such as a fixed N50 per litre or $20 per metric tonne, to limit the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

Stronger regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to ensure fair competition and nationwide product availability.

Enhanced anti-smuggling measures and tighter customs checks to protect local investments.

Proactive exchange rate management to make domestic production more attractive.

During the webinar, S&P Global analysts Dumdisi Awanen and Tanya Stepanova highlighted lessons from other African countries. Case studies from Ghana, Zambia, Morocco, and South Africa showed that excessive protectionist policies can distort markets, while transparent regulation and open-access systems promote competition and price stability.

For instance, in Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) sets maximum and minimum pump prices to protect consumers while allowing fair margins for marketers. In Zambia, the TAZAMA pipeline system introduced in 2025 has helped lower diesel prices by fostering competition among transporters.

The analysts emphasised that balancing refinery protection with market competition will be crucial for Nigeria’s energy market. While Dangote Refinery’s ex-refinery prices are currently lower than import parity prices, transparency and regulation remain key to preventing market dominance and ensuring liberalisation benefits all stakeholders.

“Striking the right balance between supporting local refiners and maintaining competition is critical for sustainable energy development,” the S&P Global team concluded.

MEMAN’s warning underscores the urgent need for policy transparency, fair regulation, and safeguards for consumers, as Nigeria’s domestic refining sector expands under projects like the Dangote Refinery.

