Naija247news

By Simon Akoje

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

Energy and financial sector stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to the Federal Government’s recent approval of a 15 per cent import duty on petroleum products, a policy aimed at boosting local refining and reducing dependence on fuel imports.

The new tariff directive — approved by President Bola Tinubu and dated October 21, 2025 — was issued to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). It mandates the immediate implementation of what the administration calls a “market-responsive import tariff framework.”

Policy Intent: Protecting Local Refiners and Stabilising Supply

According to the government, the measure is designed to rebalance Nigeria’s petroleum value chain, encourage investment in domestic refineries, and stabilise the downstream market amid ongoing sector liberalisation.

Energy lawyer Dr. Ayodele Oni, Partner and Chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group at Bloomfield Law Practice, described the duty as a strategic step toward sustainable energy independence.

“This policy is a strategic step toward reducing dependence on imported petroleum products,” Oni said.

“It could spur the establishment of more refineries, create jobs, and enhance energy security while strengthening the naira.”

He noted that the tariff aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition goals, supporting the shift toward compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric mobility as alternative energy options.

“This could encourage the adoption of cleaner transport options and reduce carbon emissions,” Oni added.

However, he cautioned that effective implementation would require fair domestic crude pricing and robust midstream and downstream intervention programmes to ensure market stability.

“Energy policies must be well-coordinated and sequenced to prevent disruptions and sustain public confidence,” he advised.

Investor and Market Concerns

In contrast, Mr. Boniface Okezie, President of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, criticised the new duty as “economically unwise” and counterproductive in the short term.

“The world operates as a global market. Imposing new import duties when Nigeria still depends on imports for its fuel supply is counterproductive,” Okezie said.

He warned that the additional levy could raise fuel prices, increase inflationary pressure, and further burden consumers and businesses already grappling with high costs in a deregulated market.

“If local refining capacity were sufficient, there would be no need for importation. Instead of adding a 15 per cent duty, the government could simply restrict access to foreign exchange for importers,” he suggested.

Balancing Protectionism with Market Realities

The 15% ad valorem duty reflects the Tinubu administration’s broader attempt to balance protectionism with competitiveness — shielding upcoming domestic refineries, such as Dangote Refinery and modular operators, while discouraging excessive import dependence.

Policy analysts say its success will depend on timing, fiscal coordination, and domestic supply readiness, especially as inflation and energy costs remain sensitive indicators of public sentiment and macroeconomic stability.

