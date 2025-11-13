WASHINGTON, D.C., November 12, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its November 2025 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), providing updated forecasts for the U.S. energy sector through 2026. The report highlights trends in crude oil, natural gas, coal, electricity generation, and related fuel prices, reflecting a combination of seasonal patterns, production growth, and evolving global market dynamics.

Oil Market Outlook: Prices to Decline, Production Up

The EIA projects a continued decline in global oil prices, driven by rising inventories and production outpacing demand.

Brent crude oil is expected to average $69 per barrel in 2025 and drop further to $55 per barrel in 2026 , down from $81 in 2024.

U.S. crude oil production is forecast at 13.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025 and 2026, slightly higher than previous estimates due to stronger-than-expected output in recent months.

This production growth reflects the resilience of U.S. shale and conventional oil operations, even amid declining global oil prices. Analysts note that the declining cost of crude could lower gasoline and diesel prices for consumers in the U.S. and potentially influence global energy markets, including oil-importing African nations.

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set to Fall

Reflecting lower crude prices, the EIA expects U.S. retail gasoline prices to average $3.10 per gallon in 2025 and $3.00 in 2026, down 10% from 2024. Diesel prices are projected to decline to $3.50 per gallon by 2026, down 7% from 2024.

The agency notes that crude oil accounts for roughly half of fuel costs, and with the projected price decline, crude’s share will drop to 43% for gasoline and 36% for diesel in 2026.

Natural Gas: Prices to Rise as Winter Approaches

Henry Hub natural gas prices are forecast to increase to $3.90 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) this winter, reflecting seasonal demand for heating. In 2026, prices are expected to average $4.00/MMBtu, about 16% higher than 2025, driven by continued domestic demand growth and international LNG export commitments

U.S. LNG Exports to Expand Significantly

The EIA forecasts strong growth in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, with 14.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2025, a 25% increase from 2024. Exports are expected to rise another 10% in 2026, supported by increased capacity at facilities such as Plaquemines LNG in Louisiana, which ramped up output faster than anticipated.

This expansion strengthens the U.S. role as a major global LNG supplier, with potential spillover effects on African markets, where countries such as Nigeria, Angola, and Mozambique increasingly rely on LNG for both domestic energy security and export revenue.

Electricity Generation and Demand

EIA expects U.S. electricity demand to grow by 2.3% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, largely driven by the West South Central region, including Texas, where data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities contribute to rising consumption.

The generation mix is projected as follows in 2026:

Natural gas: 40%

Coal: 16%

Renewables: 26%

Nuclear: 18%

Renewables continue to gain market share, reflecting ongoing investment in wind, solar, and other clean energy sources, while coal remains a critical but declining component.

Coal Production Forecast

Coal production is expected to reach over 530 million short tons in 2025, before declining slightly to 500 million short tons in 2026. The EIA revised production estimates upward due to mine reopenings in the Appalachia regionand assumptions of reduced stock drawdowns by coal-fired power plants.

U.S. Winter Heating Outlook

The STEO also updates forecasts for winter heating costs, noting that household expenditures will vary depending on the retail prices of natural gas, heating oil, and electricity. Monthly updates will continue through March 2026, allowing households and policymakers to plan for seasonal energy needs.

Macroeconomic and Environmental Context

The U.S. economy is projected to grow modestly, with GDP growth of 2.0% in 2025 and 2.2% in 2026. CO2 emissions are expected to remain relatively stable at 4.8–4.9 billion metric tons, reflecting a gradual transition toward cleaner energy sources alongside continued fossil fuel consumption.

Implications for Global Energy Markets

The EIA’s projections carry several implications for energy-importing regions, particularly Africa:

Lower Oil Prices: Falling crude and fuel prices may ease import costs for countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt, potentially reducing inflationary pressures. LNG Supply Expansion: Rising U.S. LNG exports could enhance supply to African markets, supporting electricity generation and industrial growth. Investment Signals: Stable production forecasts and renewable growth may attract investment in energy infrastructure across emerging economies.

Energy analysts highlight that while U.S. domestic dynamics dominate these projections, global interconnectednessmeans African markets are likely to feel both the benefits and risks of shifts in crude, gas, and LNG flows.

Summary Table: Key U.S. Energy Indicators (2024–2026)

Indicator 2024 2025 2026 Brent Crude ($/bbl) 81 69 55 Gasoline ($/gallon) 3.30 3.10 3.00 Crude Oil Production (mb/d) 13.2 13.6 13.6 Henry Hub Gas ($/MMBtu) 2.20 3.50 4.00 LNG Exports (Bcf/d) 12 15 16 Natural Gas Share of Electricity (%) 42 40 40 Coal Share (%) 16 17 16 Renewables Share (%) 23 24 26 Nuclear Share (%) 19 18 18 GDP Growth (%) 2.8 2.0 2.2 CO2 Emissions (billion metric tons) 4.8 4.9 4.8

(Data: U.S. EIA, Short-Term Energy Outlook, November 2025)

Looking Ahead

The November 2025 STEO underscores a gradual shift toward renewable energy, even as fossil fuels remain central to the U.S. energy mix. Falling oil prices, rising LNG exports, and stable electricity demand signal both opportunities and challenges for global energy markets.

For African nations reliant on oil imports or LNG supply, these trends could reduce energy costs and enhance energy security while presenting new avenues for investment in natural gas infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

The full report, including detailed regional analyses and monthly updates, is available on the EIA website.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.