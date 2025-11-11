Naija247news

… Combined capacity to deliver 16,940 metric tons of low-emission fertilizer daily

Lagos, Nigeria — Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has signed a strategic agreement with thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology (UFT), a subsidiary of Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde, to license its advanced UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology for four new urea granulation units in Nigeria — a partnership that will more than triple DFL’s production capacity and strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in fertilizer production across Africa.

Under the agreement, thyssenkrupp Uhde will provide a technology license, a comprehensive Process Design Package (PDP), and supply proprietary granulators and scrubbers to ensure world-class quality and environmental standards.

Each of the four new units will have a nameplate capacity of 4,235 metric tons per day, translating to a combined output of 16,940 metric tons daily. Once operational, DFL’s annual urea production will surge from 2.65 million tons to over 8 million tons, making the Lekki complex one of the largest integrated fertilizer hubs globally.

The new facilities, to be constructed adjacent to DFL’s existing plants in Lekki, will integrate UFT’s energy-efficient scrubbing system, minimizing emissions and controlling dust and ammonia output to meet stringent environmental regulations. They will also feature Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT), which integrates ammonium sulfate byproducts into urea granules — a circular innovation that reduces waste and optimizes logistics.

“This partnership with Dangote Fertiliser Limited underscores our shared vision for sustainable industrial development and global food security,” said Nadja Haakansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde. “By deploying our proven UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship in fertilizer production.”

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, described the expansion as a key milestone in advancing Africa’s agricultural transformation: “This initiative reflects our commitment to agricultural self-sufficiency and industrial progress across Africa. With UFT® technology, we are ensuring high-quality, low-emission fertilizer that meets global standards.”

With this investment, Nigeria is set to reinforce its position as Africa’s top fertilizer producer and a leading exporter to global markets, aligning with the continent’s growing drive toward food security and industrial diversification.

Currently, more than 70% of global urea granule output is produced using UFT® technology, renowned for maintaining emissions well below international standards while ensuring consistent product quality and efficiency.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.