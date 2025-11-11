Menu
Oil & Gas

Dangote Fertiliser Partners with Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde to License Four Urea Granulation Units in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

… Combined capacity to deliver 16,940 metric tons of low-emission fertilizer daily

Lagos, Nigeria — Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has signed a strategic agreement with thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology (UFT), a subsidiary of Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde, to license its advanced UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology for four new urea granulation units in Nigeria — a partnership that will more than triple DFL’s production capacity and strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in fertilizer production across Africa.

Under the agreement, thyssenkrupp Uhde will provide a technology license, a comprehensive Process Design Package (PDP), and supply proprietary granulators and scrubbers to ensure world-class quality and environmental standards.

Each of the four new units will have a nameplate capacity of 4,235 metric tons per day, translating to a combined output of 16,940 metric tons daily. Once operational, DFL’s annual urea production will surge from 2.65 million tons to over 8 million tons, making the Lekki complex one of the largest integrated fertilizer hubs globally.

The new facilities, to be constructed adjacent to DFL’s existing plants in Lekki, will integrate UFT’s energy-efficient scrubbing system, minimizing emissions and controlling dust and ammonia output to meet stringent environmental regulations. They will also feature Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT), which integrates ammonium sulfate byproducts into urea granules — a circular innovation that reduces waste and optimizes logistics.

“This partnership with Dangote Fertiliser Limited underscores our shared vision for sustainable industrial development and global food security,” said Nadja Haakansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde. “By deploying our proven UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship in fertilizer production.”

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, described the expansion as a key milestone in advancing Africa’s agricultural transformation: “This initiative reflects our commitment to agricultural self-sufficiency and industrial progress across Africa. With UFT® technology, we are ensuring high-quality, low-emission fertilizer that meets global standards.”

With this investment, Nigeria is set to reinforce its position as Africa’s top fertilizer producer and a leading exporter to global markets, aligning with the continent’s growing drive toward food security and industrial diversification.

Currently, more than 70% of global urea granule output is produced using UFT® technology, renowned for maintaining emissions well below international standards while ensuring consistent product quality and efficiency.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

