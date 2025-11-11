Menu
Oil & Gas

20 Ships Carrying Fuel and Food Expected at Lagos Ports Between Nov. 10–12

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced that approximately 20 ships carrying food items, petroleum products, and other cargoes are scheduled to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos between November 10 and 12, 2025.

According to the NPA’s shipping position for Monday, of the 20 expected vessels:

  • 4 ships are carrying crude oil
  • 4 ships are carrying petrol
  • 3 ships are carrying aviation fuel
  • The remaining 9 vessels are transporting diesel, gas oil, and other products

Current Port Activities

The NPA also reported that three ships have already arrived at the Lagos ports and are awaiting berthing with general cargo and bulk urea.

Meanwhile, 11 ships are currently discharging cargo, including:

  • General cargoes
  • Bulk wheat
  • Bulk sugar
  • Containers
  • Bulk gas

The authority’s update highlights the ongoing activity at Lagos ports, which remain Nigeria’s busiest maritime hubs and critical gateways for both petroleum imports and food security supplies.

“Efficient berthing and cargo handling are essential to maintain supply chains and prevent bottlenecks in the nation’s commercial and energy sectors,” the NPA noted.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu Hails Take-Off of Chinese Funded Nigeria’s First Methanol Factory in Ondo
