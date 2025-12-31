Eneka Clan Endorses Fubara for Second Term at 2025 Eneka Day Celebration

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has received a strong political boost as the Eneka Clan in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area formally endorsed him for a second term in office.

The endorsement was announced on Tuesday during the 2025 Eneka Day Celebration, held at State Primary School One, Eneka, with the theme “Unity: Our Strength for Progress.” The event drew a large turnout of traditional rulers, community leaders, political stakeholders, and residents from the eleven communities that make up the Eneka Clan.

Speaking on behalf of the clan, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr. Lawson Chukwu, reaffirmed the Eneka people’s unwavering loyalty and support for Governor Fubara, describing his administration as people-centred and responsive to grassroots development.

Chukwu commended the governor for visible development efforts in the area and appealed for the construction of internal roads across Eneka communities, noting that improved infrastructure would further enhance economic activities and quality of life for residents.

He also urged the state government to upgrade the Eneka traditional stool from second-class to first-class status, arguing that such recognition would strengthen the clan’s cultural heritage, unity, and historical standing within Rivers State.

Adding political weight to the endorsement, the Political Leader of Eneka Clan and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, declared that the people of Eneka unequivocally recognised Siminalayi Fubara as the only Governor of Rivers State.

Azuta-Mbata assured the governor of the clan’s continued friendship, loyalty, and political support, describing the bond between Fubara and the Eneka people as firm, enduring, and unbroken.

The endorsement comes amid heightened political realignments in Rivers State, as support continues to build around Governor Fubara ahead of future electoral contests.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.