Emir Sanusi Blames Political Elite for Stalling Nigeria’s Progress, Calls for Renewed Leadership Ethos

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has sharply criticised Nigeria’s political class, accusing segments of the elite of undermining national development and compromising the country’s future. In a candid address delivered during a public engagement in Kano on Wednesday, the traditional ruler warned that persistent self‑interest among politicians remains a major obstacle to realising Nigeria’s potential.

Naija247News gathered that Emir Sanusi’s remarks were made against the backdrop of growing economic hardship, insecurity, and widespread public frustration with governance at all levels. The Emir, known for his forthright views on national affairs, lamented that short‑term politicking and personal enrichment have eclipsed genuine service to the nation.

Naija247News understands that the monarch underscored the need for greater accountability, ethical leadership and a renewed focus on the common good if Nigeria is to overcome its many challenges. “Our political leaders must wake up to the realities facing ordinary Nigerians,” he said. “Where leaders are consumed by self‑interest, development stalls and citizens lose faith in the promise of a better tomorrow.”

In his address, the Emir pointed to persistent issues such as economic instability, youth unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure and insecurity as symptoms of a political culture that prioritises patronage and short‑term gains over long‑term national strategy. He argued that without a transformative leadership ethos, current efforts at reform will remain superficial and ineffective.

Naija247News reports that Sanusi also appealed to young Nigerians to remain hopeful and engaged in the nation’s democratic process, urging them to demand integrity and competence from those who seek public office. He stressed that the country’s future depends not only on government action but on active citizen participation and vigilance.

Naija247News gathered that community leaders and civil society advocates who attended the event echoed the Emir’s sentiments, calling for a revitalised political conversation focused on inclusivity, transparency and performance. Many expressed concern that continued political fragmentation and leadership deficits could deepen social tensions and hinder investment.

Naija247News understands that the Emir’s critique adds to a growing chorus of voices, from academic, religious and civic circles, calling for structural reforms in Nigeria’s political and governance systems. Observers note that his comments, coming from a respected traditional institution, carry significant weight and could influence public discourse ahead of future elections.

As debates over leadership and national direction intensify, Emir Sanusi’s intervention highlights enduring frustrations with Nigeria’s political class and underscores the urgent need for leadership that prioritises national interest above personal or factional advantage.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.