Emir of Ilorin mourns Chief Imam Imam-Solih, describes death as monumental loss to Kwara, Muslim Ummah

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam-Solih, describing his death as a painful and irreplaceable loss to the Ilorin Emirate, the Muslim community and humanity at large.

The revered Islamic scholar died on Monday, sending waves of grief across Kwara State and beyond, as religious leaders, traditional rulers and residents came to terms with the loss of a cleric widely respected for his wisdom, humility and commitment to peace.

In a condolence message issued by the Emir’s Press Secretary, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, in Ilorin, the monarch said the news of the Chief Imam’s demise was received with profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

The Emir described the late Shaykh Imam-Solih as a cleric of rare virtues whose life and service left an enduring mark on the Ilorin Emirate and the broader Muslim Ummah.

The Emir said the late Chief Imam was known for his intelligence, honesty, loyalty and dedication to the cause of Islam, noting that these qualities distinguished him as a religious leader and earned him respect across religious and cultural boundaries.

Sulu-Gambari described the passing of the cleric as a moment of deep reflection for the emirate, stressing that the loss was beyond measure due to the significant role Imam-Solih played in strengthening religious harmony and moral guidance in the state.

The Emir further noted that throughout his lifetime, the late Chief Imam demonstrated uncommon tolerance and commitment to unity, often serving as a bridge among Muslim clerics of different schools of thought while also fostering peaceful coexistence between adherents of different faiths in Kwara State.

The monarch recalled the Chief Imam's consistent efforts to promote dialogue, understanding and mutual respect, describing him as a stabilising figure whose counsel was sought on religious and community matters.

Sulu-Gambari said the Ilorin Emirate would continue to remember the late Imam as a man of honour, deep piety and unwavering devotion to the service of Allah and humanity, adding that his legacy would remain a reference point for future generations of Islamic scholars.

The Emir also announced arrangements for the Janazah prayer, stating that the funeral would be held at the Palace Square of the Emir of Ilorin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The announcement prompted preparations across the city, as thousands of faithful were expected to converge on the palace square to pay their final respects to the late cleric.

The Emir offered prayers for the repose of the soul of Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam-Solih, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him admission into Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

The passing of the Chief Imam has continued to draw tributes from religious leaders, scholars and members of the public, many of whom described him as a symbol of moderation, wisdom and spiritual leadership.

Residents of Ilorin said the late Imam's teachings and personal conduct helped shape moral values within the community, particularly among the youth, who benefitted from his guidance and counsel.

As the Ilorin Emirate mourns, the Emir urged the Muslim Ummah to take solace in the exemplary life of the late cleric and to uphold the values of unity, tolerance and devotion which he stood for throughout his lifetime.