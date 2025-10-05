‘Emi Lokan’: Power Minister Bayo Adelabu Declares 2027 Oyo Governorship Ambition

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State, reigniting his long-standing ambition to lead the state.

Speaking during a recent public engagement, Adelabu stated that he has paid his dues in politics and is confident that the time has come for him to take the reins of leadership in Oyo. He echoed the now-famous Yoruba political mantra “Emi lokan”, which translates to “It’s my turn” — popularized by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

“Truly, I have been on this journey for so long. I believe you don’t get a position immediately you join politics. I have paid my dues. I ran against Seyi (Makinde) in 2019, and again in 2023. By that time, he was already in power,” Adelabu said.

“In 2027, God has shown that it’s my turn. Emi lokan o, Adelabu lo kan. What’s mine belongs to all of us. I’m telling you there’s a lot of hard work ahead. All party members have to be involved, one person cannot do it,” he added, charging party loyalists to be proactive ahead of the next general election.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor (Operations) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, first ventured into partisan politics in 2018 when he resigned from his position to run for governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He emerged as the APC candidate in 2019 but was defeated by Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2022, following a failed attempt to clinch the APC ticket again, which went to Senator Teslim Folarin, Adelabu defected to the Accord Party. He secured the governorship ticket of the party after the withdrawal of Ayodele Oyajide but again lost to Makinde in the 2023 election.

Despite the back-to-back defeats, Adelabu was appointed Minister of Power by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023, shortly after returning to the APC. He was among the 28-man ministerial list sent to the Senate by the President and was sworn in on August 16, 2023.

Upon his return to the APC, Adelabu had maintained that his move was not driven by personal ambition, but by a desire to strengthen the party and support President Tinubu’s administration.

“I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises,” he stated at the time.

With his recent declaration, political watchers in Oyo State anticipate a heated race leading up to 2027, as Adelabu positions himself as a frontrunner in the battle to succeed Governor Makinde.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.